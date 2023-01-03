There may not be a Better Time to Buy Jayson Tatum's MVP Odds Than Right Now

The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA for over a quarter of the way through the 2022-23 season.

Young Boston star Jayson Tatum unsurprisingly has continued to be the team's best player this season and even has ascended to even another level. The 24-year-old is having the best season of his career to date and is averaging a career-highs in points per game with 30.9 to go along with a career-high 8.1 rebounds per game. Tatum also is averaging 4.1 assists per contest and has shot the ball at an extremely efficient rate.

Tatum has been so impressive this season that he actually has sat atop the NBA's Most Valuable Player award ladder multiple times already this campaign, but Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic has been making plenty of noise themselves lately.

Doncic has been so impressive that he has overtaken Tatum as the favorite to take home the league's brightest award with odds set at +275 on Sports Illustrated Sportsbook to Tatum's +333.

If you were planning on betting on Tatum to take home the award, the time is now. Doncic may be the favorite right now after an unbelievable hot streak, but Tatum and the Celtics likely will finish with a better record than Dallas, and if the Boston star can continue his level of play likely would earn the award.

Doncic has been putting up some insane numbers that may not be sustainable, while Tatum has continued to be the best player on the best team in the NBA.

Boston and Dallas actually are set to square off Thursday night and whoever has a better game between Tatum and Doncic may be the MVP-favorite by the end of the night.

If you were interested in placing a wager on Tatum to win the MVP, do it right now before the odds change.

