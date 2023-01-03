The Latest on Robert Williams' Status for Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder Game

As the Celtics look to bounce back after a 123-111 loss to the Nuggets that snapped their four-game winning streak, Boston will have to do so without a member of its core.

The Celtics ruled Robert Williams out for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder due to left knee injury management. Williams has played in seven games since making his season debut on Dec. 16.

Tuesday's tilt is the second game he won't suit up for since returning. His first absence was due to a non-Covid illness that kept him out when Bosted hosted the Timberwolves.

The Timelord is averaging 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and a block per contest in 18.9 minutes of floor time.

As he builds stamina, the Celtics have experimented with playing him for longer stretches and pairing him with Al Horford again. It's a combination that helped Boston evolve into the top-ranked defense in the NBA last season.

While those two make a significant impact at both ends of the court, an identity that starts with what the Celtics do defensively is a more reliable path to raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters than trying to shoot their way to a championship.

