This Stat Shows Just How Impressive Celtics' Red-Hot Start to Season Has Been

Boston is doing a little bit of everything on the court right now

The Boston Celtics have been dominant so far this season.

No matter how you look at it, the Celtics have clearly shown that their trip to the NBA Finals last season was no fluke and the team likely is even better now. One of the most impressive factors of the Celtics' success is the fact that the team was without the services of starting center Robert Williams for the first 29 games of the season but he's back in the lineup and the team is more healthy now than at any point earlier in the season.

The Celtics' offense has led the way this season and is the biggest reason for the team's success. Boston has had the best offense in the league- statistically one of it not the best offenses all-time but struggled defensively to open the season.

Boston's defense has started to catch up and now the team isn't quite as unbalanced. The Celtics have the NBA's best offensive rating at 117.2 and the squad's defensive rating has flown up the charts and now sits at No. 7 in the NBA at 110.6. Boston now is just one of four teams in the NBA with a top 10 offense and defense.

The Celtics certainly have been cautious with Williams' return to the lineup and as he gets his feet under him, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team's defensive rating get even better.

Boston dealt with its first mini struggle of the season to end the 2022 calendar year, but all things are looking up for the Celtics right now.

