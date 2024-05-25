Celtics Starter Questionable for Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals
The Boston Celtics enter Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers halfway to their second NBA Finals appearance in three years.
While the Pacers are undefeated at home this postseason, they may be without Tyrese Haliburton on Saturday. The 2024 All-NBA selection exited Indiana's Game 2 loss at TD Garden with 3:44 left in the third quarter and did not return. The visitors ruled him out in the final frame due to left leg soreness.
He's questionable for Saturday's matchup because of left hamstring soreness. It's the same hamstring he injured against Boston during the regular season that twice caused him to miss five consecutive contests.
Through the first two Eastern Conference Finals tilts, Haliburton's averaging 17.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 rebounds, and two steals while knocking down 40% of the ten threes he's taking.
The Celtics may also be without a starting guard on Saturday.
Jrue Holiday was a late addition to Boston's injury report due to a non-Covid illness. He is considered questionable for Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The two-time All-Star turned in his best game as a Celtic in the series opener, staying on the parquet for 48 of 53 minutes, producing a season-high 28 points on 10/16 shooting, converting on 4/8 threes, and faring 4/4 at the free-throw line.
Holiday also dished out eight assists and five of his seven rebounds resulted in second-chance opportunities for the hosts.
As if that wasn't impressive enough, the former UCLA Bruin, who swiped three steals in the 133-128 win, also did a commendable job against Haliburton, including face-guarding him to minimize his impact.
The Pacers' franchise guard generated just eight points on eight shots in the final 24 minutes of regulation. Haliburton went 1/3 with six points and a turnover in overtime.
For the series, Holiday is averaging 21.5 points, nine rebounds, five assists, 1.5 steals, shooting 69.6% from the field and drilling 58.3% of the six threes he's hoisting.
The visitors may also be without Luke Kornet. The seven-foot-two center is listed as doubtful due to a left wrist sprain that he suffered in the first quarter of Game 2, an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the night.
And while Kristaps Porzingis remains inactive due to a right soleus strain, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star may return for Game 4.
If Boston can hand the Pacers their first loss at home this postseason, Porzingis' potential return would come with the Celtics claiming a commanding 3-0 series lead and on the verge of punching their ticket back to the NBA Finals.
