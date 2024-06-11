The Latest on Kristaps Porzingis' Status for Game 3 of Celtics-Mavs NBA Finals
Right before the Celtics started their media availability at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday, the team released an unsettling update on Kristaps Porzingis.
Per the team, the seven-foot-three center suffered a torn medial retinaculum, allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg.
The injury occurred late in the third quarter of Boston's 105-98 Game 2 win. The ailment is unrelated to the soleus strain in his right calf that sidelined Porzingis for 38 days and ten games before he returned for the NBA Finals.
After consultation with numerous specialists regarding this rare injury, his availability for upcoming games will be determined day-to-day.
Sports medicine doctor Brian Sutterer described the injury as follows:
"The medial retinaculum is like a seat belt that keeps the tendons in place as they course around the inside of the ankle bone.
"There are three tendons that travel along the inside of the ankle, and that seatbelt keeps them secured in place. The posterior tibialis tendon is one of said tendons."
But while some cast doubt on him returning in this series, the Latvian native, who walked without a limp on Tuesday while sporting a sleeve on his left ankle on Tuesday, appeared in good spirits.
"I have to be (optimistic)," expressed Porzingis. "I'll do everything I have to be out there for Game 3, but (the) medical staff will make final decisions."
The former All-Star, who's relishing his first chance to play not only in the NBA Finals but past the first round in the postseason, averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in the first two tilts, helping the Celtics seize a 2-0 lead over the Mavericks.
As he fights to stay in the lineup, the visitors list him as questionable on their initial injury report for Wednesday's matchup due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports: "There's no indication he'll be ruled out and not permitted to try in Game 3."
If Porzingis doesn't get the green light to play on Wednesday, Boston will again lean more heavily on Al Horford.
In the ten games after the team's starting center left the lineup earlier this postseason, the former Florida Gator averaged 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 32 minutes.
He's generating 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and a block per game in the NBA Finals. He's also burying 50% of the six threes he's attempting.
If Porzingis is unavailable, Horford conveyed to Inside The Celtics that he and those who might get asked to play the pivot are ready for the challenge and to help complete Boston's championship pursuit.
"I don't know what's gonna happen with KP," said Horford. "I know he's gonna do everything he can to be out here with us, but yeah, our guys are; our guys are ready. There's nothing to be said. Our guys are ready if their name is called."
