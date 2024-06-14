The Latest on Kristaps Porzingis' Status for Game 4 of NBA Finals
On Friday night, the Celtics have the chance to become NBA champions. For the Mavericks, "It's all about a pride thing now," as Kyrie Irving voiced at the podium on Thursday.
For Boston, it's about maintaining the mindset that fueled them through a regular season where they registered a league-best 64-18 record and a playoff run where they've only lost twice, swept the Eastern Conference Finals, and are on the verge of doing the same to cap its dominant campaign with 11 straight victories and an NBA title.
At Friday's shoot-around, Sam Hauser shared the message from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown ahead of Game 4: "No mercy."
As the Celtics aim to carry out that message and bring a close to the 2023-24 NBA season, Joe Mazzulla shared they will have Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup.
However, Boston's bench boss added, "We're only gonna use him in very specific instances if necessary."
Inside The Celtics spoke with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Volk, who previously served as a team physician for the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to understand how the left posterior tibialis dislocation Porzingis is dealing with might impact his performance, the risk of further injury, and whether he'll require offseason surgery.
The former All-Star, who's relishing his first chance to play not only in the NBA Finals but past the first round in the postseason, averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in the first two tilts, helping the Celtics seize a 2-0 series lead.
Those performances, including serving as the spark that ignited a 22-5 run and helped Boston build a 29-point lead, a cushion that helped them earn a 107-89 victory in Game 1 against Dallas, should afford him peace of mind, knowing, despite the postseason injuries he dealt with, he helped raise Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters.
Provided the Celtics finish the job. Considering their talent and experience advantages against a Mavericks team on the ropes, it would be surprising if Boston doesn't land the knockout blow on Friday night at American Airlines Center.
And with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in their primes and the franchise committed to keeping the NBA's most talented top six together, perhaps it will prove the start of a dynasty.