Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST.

While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. The Celtics are waiving training camp invite Luka Samanic. The Spurs drafted Samanic 19th overall in the 2019 draft.

In his two years in San Antonio, Samanic played in 36 games, including five starts. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.9 minutes of floor time.

