Even for Kevin Durant, Nets Reported Initial Asking Price from the Celtics was Exorbitant

Depending on what side of the table you're on, starting higher or lower than what you're willing to accept is negotiating 101.

In the case of the looming divorce between the Nets and Kevin Durant, for Brooklyn to part with the former league MVP, who's under contract for four years, it will take a lot and still likely leave them less than wholly satisfied.

Perhaps that's all the more reason the Nets made the Celtics an initial offer they knew Boston would not accept. According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Brooklyn reportedly began negotiations with the Celtics by asking for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in exchange for Durant. Naturally, that proposal got immediately rejected.

While it's best for the Nets to remain patient, even with training camp and a potential Durant holdout around the corner, at the moment, many teams are reluctant to part with top assets to take on the risks that come with acquiring the four-time scoring champion. While Durant's an all-time great player, he turns 34 in September, is three years removed from tearing his Achilles, has a history of foot injuries, and is a flight risk.

Still, the resolution to Durant's trade request might sway who wins the NBA title this season. That's why there are persisting rumors of the Celtics' interest in acquiring the two-time Finals MVP, even if it means parting with Brown.

