[Video] As Trade Rumors Persist, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart Hold Offseason Workout Together

Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Celtics, along with the Raptors and Heat, remain the most significant candidates to acquire Nets star, Kevin Durant.

Doing so would require Boston to part with Jaylen Brown. It might also cost them reigning Defensive Player of the Year and starting point guard Marcus Smart. However, Durant's ultimatum to Nets' owner Joe Tsai, telling him to choose between moving forward with the former league MVP or Brooklyn's general manager, Sean Marks, and head coach Steve Nash, further diminishes the leverage of a Nets team struggling to find suitors willing to meet their demands.

In the midst of rumors about their immediate NBA futures and the possibility they may have already played together, Brown and Smart conducted an offseason workout in Los Angeles, as seen in a video Valuetainment host Adam Sosnick originally shared and later got tweeted out by Dan Greenberg of Barstool Sports.

As currently constructed, with their core intact and the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook, list the Celtics as the betting favorite to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season.

Adding Durant would boost Boston's odds of raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters, but the Celtics would have a short window to make that come to fruition. Even if Brad Stevens decides it's best for the team to move forward as is, there's no guarantee Brown stays in Boston beyond his current contract, which expires after the 2023-24 campaign.

Still, the riskier play for the long term, including how the Celtics would stay in title contention after Durant leaves, is to go all-in on winning a championship now. That's especially true when factoring in the injury concerns that come with turning 34 in September, standing nearly seven-feet tall, having a history of foot injuries, and being three years removed from tearing an Achilles.

Still, the prospect of acquiring a four-time scoring champion and one of the greatest offensive players in the NBA's history may prove tempting enough for the Celtics to take on those risks.

Further Reading

Paul Pierce Weighs in On Celtics Potentially Trading for Kevin Durant

Report: Celtics Expected to Have Open Competition for Final Roster Spots

Jayson Tatum Discusses Building a Legacy with Jaylen Brown in Boston, Offseason Focus, Bill Russell, and Celtics' Additions

Celtics Projected to Have One of the NBA's Most Expensive Teams in 2022-23

Gone but Never Forgotten, Bill Russell Leaves Behind a Lasting Impact on and Off the Court

Celtics Sign Noah Vonleh, Who Has a Legitimate Chance to Make the Team

Celtics, Bruno Caboclo Agree to Training Camp Deal