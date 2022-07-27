Paul Pierce Weighs in On Celtics Potentially Trading for Kevin Durant

Nine years ago, the Celtics and Nets partnered on a blockbuster deal that sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to Brooklyn, primarily for a package of draft picks, including two that turned into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Now, the two sides have reportedly discussed another trade that could significantly reshape the NBA landscape. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Boston offered the Nets Brown, Derrick White, and a first-round pick in exchange for former league MVP and ten-time All-NBA member Kevin Durant.

However, Brooklyn countered the Celtics proposal by asking for Brown, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, multiple draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player, per Charania.

While these conversations are weeks old and Boston isn't willing to meet the steep asking price set by Nets general manager Sean Marks, these discussions are just reaching the public and currently are a popular topic of conversation.

That includes at the premier of NYC Point Gods, a Showtime documentary about the history and cultural impact of lead guards from New York City in the 1980s and 1990s. The film is produced by Durant and his manager and business partner, Rich Kleiman’s company Boardroom.

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Pierce was among those in attendance for the documentaries premier. When asked about the Celtics potentially parting with Brown to bring in Durant, the Basketball Hall of Famer, whose number 34 hangs in the rafters of TD Garden, responded, "They('re) not going to do that. That ain’t happening. They don’t got to make no moves."

Tatum, who won a gold medal playing alongside Durant at the Olympics, was also on hand. He, too, got asked about these trade rumors swirling around, telling reporters, "that’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not."

After adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to a team that was two wins away from winning an NBA title, some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook, consider the Celtics, as currently constructed, betting favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2023. Granted, that's before a resolution to Durant's trade request.

