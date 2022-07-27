Skip to main content
Paul Pierce Weighs in On Celtics Potentially Trading for Kevin Durant

Paul Pierce Weighs in On Celtics Potentially Trading for Kevin Durant

Celtics legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce shares his thoughts on whether Boston should trade, most notably, Jaylen Brown, to pair Kevin Durant with Jayson Tatum.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Celtics legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce shares his thoughts on whether Boston should trade, most notably, Jaylen Brown, to pair Kevin Durant with Jayson Tatum.

Nine years ago, the Celtics and Nets partnered on a blockbuster deal that sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to Brooklyn, primarily for a package of draft picks, including two that turned into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Now, the two sides have reportedly discussed another trade that could significantly reshape the NBA landscape. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Boston offered the Nets Brown, Derrick White, and a first-round pick in exchange for former league MVP and ten-time All-NBA member Kevin Durant.

However, Brooklyn countered the Celtics proposal by asking for Brown, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, multiple draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player, per Charania.

While these conversations are weeks old and Boston isn't willing to meet the steep asking price set by Nets general manager Sean Marks, these discussions are just reaching the public and currently are a popular topic of conversation.

That includes at the premier of NYC Point Gods, a Showtime documentary about the history and cultural impact of lead guards from New York City in the 1980s and 1990s. The film is produced by Durant and his manager and business partner, Rich Kleiman’s company Boardroom.

USATSI_18750067

Pierce was among those in attendance for the documentaries premier. When asked about the Celtics potentially parting with Brown to bring in Durant, the Basketball Hall of Famer, whose number 34 hangs in the rafters of TD Garden, responded, "They('re) not going to do that. That ain’t happening. They don’t got to make no moves."

Tatum, who won a gold medal playing alongside Durant at the Olympics, was also on hand. He, too, got asked about these trade rumors swirling around, telling reporters, "that’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not."

After adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to a team that was two wins away from winning an NBA title, some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook, consider the Celtics, as currently constructed, betting favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2023. Granted, that's before a resolution to Durant's trade request.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Further Reading

Hornets Considering Signing Ex-Celtics Star

Jaylen Brown 'loves it in Boston,' Comfortable with Being in the Rumor Mill

The Latest Intel Regarding Celtics' Pursuit of Kevin Durant

Whether a Free Agent Signing or Utilizing a Remaining TPE, Exploring Celtics' Remaining Options for a Backup Center

Celtics Address Multiple Needs with Malcolm Brogdon Trade

Brad Stevens Says He Has 'Green Light' from Ownership to Spend What It Takes to Win

Malcolm Brogdon Discusses Dynamic Between He and Marcus Smart as Former Embraces Sixth-Man Role

[Film Room] JD Davison's Mostly Positive Summer League Debut

More Clemson

USATSI_17892396
Top Stories

Paul Pierce Weighs in On Celtics Potentially Trading for Kevin Durant

By Bobby Krivitsky2 minutes ago
USATSI_18153936
Top Stories

Current Odds for What Team Kevin Durant is on Next Season

By Bobby Krivitsky1 hour ago
USATSI_17659047
Top Stories

Hornets Considering Signing Ex-Celtics Star

By Bobby KrivitskyJul 26, 2022 1:04 PM EDT
USATSI_18499942
Top Stories

Jaylen Brown 'loves it in Boston,' Comfortable with Being in the Rumor Mill

By Bobby KrivitskyJul 25, 2022 6:09 PM EDT
USATSI_18153988
Top Stories

The Latest Intel Regarding Celtics' Pursuit of Kevin Durant

By Bobby KrivitskyJul 25, 2022 2:35 PM EDT
USATSI_18671000
Top Stories

Former Celtics' Summer Leaguer Trevion Williams Signs with Warriors

By Bobby KrivitskyJul 22, 2022 9:21 PM EDT
USATSI_17564704
Top Stories

Celtics Add Mike Moser to Ime Udoka's Coaching Staff

By Bobby KrivitskyJul 20, 2022 6:32 PM EDT
USATSI_17454578
Top Stories

Whether a Free Agent Signing or Utilizing a Remaining TPE, Exploring Celtics' Remaining Options for a Backup Center

By Bobby KrivitskyJul 19, 2022 5:59 PM EDT