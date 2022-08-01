Celtics, Bruno Caboclo Agree to Training Camp Deal

Bruno Caboclo meets much of the criteria the Celtics are looking for as they search for an added layer of depth with their three open roster spots. That's why, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the six-foot-nine forward, who has the versatility to play all three front-court positions, including operating as a small-ball center, has received a training camp invitation from Boston, which he's reportedly accepted.

Upon hearing Caboclo's name, many basketball fans familiar with him first, and perhaps only, think of his draft night. It was there that when the Raptors made Caboclo the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, ESPN basketball analyst and former collegiate head coach Fran Fraschilla memorably declared him "two years away from being two years away."

Eight years later, Caboclo has consistently earned opportunities in the NBA, and he turns just 27 in September. In a career that's taken him to four different NBA homes, he's averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.3 minutes of floor time. However, he's had flashes that make him worth inviting to training camp.

Most notably, in 2018-19, while playing with the Grizzlies, Caboclo produced 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 23.5 minutes and starting in 19 games.

Now, his latest opportunity provides a pathway towards playing his way onto a Celtics team that places such as FanDuel Sportsbook consider the betting favorite to win the 2023 NBA championship.

