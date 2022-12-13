Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday's Celtics-Lakers Showdown

One of the best rivalries in sports will have its next chapter written Tuesday night.

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the rival Los Angeles Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Boston's loss to the Clippers was just the second time this season in which they lost two games in a row. The Celtics haven't lost three or more games in a row yet this season and will look to keep that going Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena again, but this time against the LeBron James-led Lakers.

Los Angeles enters the tilt also looking to get back on track after losing three of its last four games, but is coming off of a win after taking down the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Here are three intriguing prop bets to consider from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook ahead of Tuesday's Celtics-Lakers showdown:

Total Points Scored Under 234.5 (-110)

The Celtics have had the best offense in all of basketball so far this season, but have failed to combine with their opponents to reach a total of 235 or higher in each of their last five games. Boston's defense has started to catch up to its offense, and should be able to slow down Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Boston is favored to take down the Lakers, but it could be a low-scoring affair, especially on the second night of a back-to-back. If you were to place a $110 wager down and the Celtics and Lakers combine to score less than 235 points, the payout would be $100.

Double Result Boston Celtics/Boston Celtics (+110)

Boston is the better team and after two straight losses likely will be looking for some vengeance Tuesday night. The Celtics should have no trouble downing the 11-15 Lakers on Tuesday night.

If you were to place a $100 wager down and the Celtics were to be leading at halftime and end up winning the game, the payout would be $110.

Los Angeles Lakers Total Points Scored Under 115.5 (-110)

The Celtics are favored to win Tuesday night's contest and may do it more so with their defense rather than their offense. Boston's defense has been impressive of late and should be able to keep it up against the Lakers despite being the second night of a back-to-back.

If you were to place a $110 wager down and the Lakers were to score 115 or fewer points, the payout would be $100.

