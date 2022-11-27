Here's Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Wizards Sunday Showdown

The Celtics and Wizards are set to square up Sunday in what is sure to be an interesting matchup

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night and sparks will fly.

Boston enters the tilt winners of 11 of its last 12 games -- including two straight wins -- and look to continue the good times although they will be without the services of superstar forward Jayson Tatum who will miss the contest due to a left ankle sprain. With Tatum sidelined, the Celtics will have to find a way to make up for his production therefore there will be plenty of opportunities to go around for Boston.

Washington enters the matchup losers of each of its last two games and three of its last five matchups overall. The Wizards are led by the high-scoring trio of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis who average a combined 63.4 points per game.

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook has you covered with plenty of intriguing prop bets to take a look at as these two squads duke it out Sunday night.

Here are three prop bets to consider ahead of Sunday's Celtics-Wizards showdown:

Total Points Scored Under 222.5 (-110)

If Tatum was playing, this bet would be the opposite. The Celtics have the best offense in the league and the squad has topped this number in most of their matchups, but with Tatum missing his first game of the season, the Boston offense may stall slightly.

The Celtics defense has been looking good lately -- even holding the fiery Sacramento Kings to their lowest point total of the season -- but their offense may take a slight step back Sunday. If you were to place a $110 wager down on the score to hit the under and it does, the payout would be $100.

Washington Wizards Plus 7.5 (-110)

With the Boston star missing Sunday's contest the game certainly gets much closer. The Celtics are no stranger to injuries and have missed Robert Williams the entire season and also been without the services of Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon at points this campaign and still have the best record in the NBA, but this game might be a little tighter.

Washington is no slouch and should be able to keep it close. The Celtics may ultimately win the game Sunday, but the Wizards should be able to keep it without seven points. If you were to place a $110 wager down and the Wizards can win or lose by seven points or less, the payout would be $100.

Double Result Tie/Boston Celtics (+2200)

Sunday's contest could get a little weird. The Celtics are without the services of Tatum and it's a 6 p.m. ET tip-off, why not take a long shot?

If you place a $100 wager and the Celtics and Wizards end the first half tied and then Boston ultimately wins the game, the payout would be $2,200.

