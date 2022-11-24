Here's When Robert Williams Reportedly will Return to Celtics Lineup

It's starting to sound like the Boston Celtics are going to be getting reinforcements very shortly.

The Celtics have been without starting center Robert Williams to open the 2022-23 season, but it sounds like his return to the court is coming sooner than some expected. The big man suffered a torn meniscus in March but returned to the court in the postseason for Boston, but the pain lingered in Williams' knee.

Williams underwent surgery to hopefully alleviate all of the pain towards the end of September and was given an 8-to-12-week recovery timeline. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski joined Mike Greenberg on NBA Countdown on Wednesday night and gave Boston fans the positive update they have been waiting for.

"His agent Kevin Bradbury told me tonight he expects Robert Williams will be back by Christmas," Wojnarowski said. "That gives him another month here. He's progressing well in his rehab. This is a player who had two surgeries in the last calendar year. [The Celtics] certainly want to take their time. Even without him, this is the team with the best record in the NBA, but they expect him to be back by Christmas."

When Williams is healthy, he immediately will drastically improve the Boston defense. The 2021-22 All-Defensive Team select has been the anchor and rim protector of the Celtics' defense and once healthy, he will jump right in and make things easier for everyone around him.

The Celtics got back into the win column Wednesday night with a 125-112 thumping of the Dallas Mavericks and hold the NBA's best record at 14-4, but they could be even better, and it sounds like they will be very soon.

Further Reading

Celtics Fans will Absolutely Love What Jayson Tatum Said About Playing in Boston

Mavericks' Luka Doncic has Extremely High Praise for Celtics Star Duo

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls: Lack of Energy and Defensive Resistance Doom Boston as Nine-Game Win Streak Ends

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Pelicans Game

1:1 with Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Derek Ochiai, on Robert Williams' Knee Procedures, Recovery, and Long-Term Outlook