Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Victory vs. Nets: Struggling to Sustain Its Rhythm, Boston Finds Other Ways to Win

An outstanding defensive performance and feasting off Nets turnovers propel the Celtics back into the win column.

Based on how the Celtics started the game, one would've thought they'd prefer to spend their Sunday watching football than at Barclays Center.

But then came a surge of energy that led to stringing together stops, playing with pace, and staging a 14-0 run to seize control.

The Celtics struggled to recapture the rhythm they found during that burst, but they overcame it by playing excellent defense throughout the game.

Even though Kevin Durant registered 31 points, he went 1/5 from beyond the arc, living off well-contested twos, and he committed eight turnovers. Any opposition will live with that. Boston also limited Kyrie Irving to 18 on 21 shots.

The Celtics, without Marcus Smart or Robert Williams -- granted, the latter's been out all season -- going to Brooklyn, playing the Nets for the first time since they swept them, and holding them to 92 points is a testament to the state of both teams.

Perhaps it's also Boston's most complete defensive showing this season. A welcome sign after struggling on that end of the court in back-to-back games against the Heat.

And just as the Celtics needed Jaylen Brown's game-high 34 points and Jayson Tatum's 29 to get back into the win column, so were the 18 points generated off 15 Brooklyn turnovers.

In a fourth quarter where neither team produced 30 points, the Nets giveaways fueled the visitors' offense as they closed out the game.

Now, a deep dive into what stood out in the Celtics' 103-92 win in Brooklyn.

Celtics Surge After Sluggish Start to First Frame

Boston got off to a slow start, getting down 11-2. But Joe Mazzulla, staying on brand, opted against taking a timeout, again challenging his team to play through a run by the opposition. The Celtics responded with a 14-0 burst.

As the visitors raised their energy and activity level, they found their rhythm by getting into the paint, creating drive-and-kick opportunities for spot-up shooters.

Boston also did so with off-ball activity, like Derrick White cutting from the weak-side wing to the middle of the paint, then quickly acting as a connector, swinging the ball to Jaylen Brown for a corner three.

The Celtics also earned multiple stops in transition to help fuel their run and then stage a 10-3 stretch after the Nets ended their scoring drought.

Boston finished the first quarter with a 35-27 advantage. Brown, who played the entire frame, registered 20 points on 6/7 shooting, including going 5/5 from beyond the arc. He also didn't commit any turnovers.

Playing with pace, consistently getting into the paint, and keeping the ball moving got the Celtics into a rhythm that allowed them to knock down shots even when Brooklyn stifled their initial actions. That translated to shooting 57.1 percent from the field, 8/12 from long range, and assisting on six of 12 field goals. Boston also scored 12 fast-break points compared to three by the hosts.

No one on the Nets reached double-figures, with Kevin Durant leading Brooklyn with nine points.

Nets Take the Celtics Out of Their Rhythm in the Third Frame

Like the start of the game, the Celtics played lethargically to open the second half. The Nets jumped out to an 8-0 run.

At the root of that was much improved defense by Brooklyn, applying tighter on-ball pressure, then doing an excellent job sending help to keep drives from reaching the paint.

That forced Boston to play slower and minimized the damage done on drive-and-kicks. It also translated to eight turnovers by the visitors in the third frame.

And while the Celtics don't enjoy playing at a slower pace, the Nets prefer it. After producing only 13 points in the first half, Kevin Durant began torching Boston from inside the arc, generating 12 points in the quarter.

But outside of Durant, whose shots were well-contested, the Celtics' cut off the water of those around him, limiting Brooklyn to 19 points in the period. Granted, Boston scored only 13.

At least that was enough to take a 75-69 lead into the final frame.

Brooklyn Turnovers Fuel Boston's Fourth-Quarter Offense

While the Celtics found the open shooter in the weak-side corner for a pair of fourth-quarter threes, Nets turnovers fueled the visitors offense in the final 12 minutes.

That included a 7-0 run featuring three-straight Brooklyn giveaways. There was also a technical on Kyrie Irving, and after Jayson Tatum picked Durant's pocket at the top of the key, leading to him capitalizing on a pair of free throws, Boston had 18 points on 14 turnovers by the hosts.

Leading by nine with 2:39 remaining, the Celtics went to hack-a-Claxton. The ploy worked as he missed both attempts despite Durant challenging him to meet the moment.

Tatum then closed out the game, screening off-ball for Brown, then diving to the basket for a layup. He followed that up by stripping Durant and finishing with a flush in transition.

Tatum then buried a three off the bounce from 27 feet, giving Boston a 101-85 advantage with 1:43 left, prompting both sides to empty their benches.

Up Next

The Celtics' road trip takes them north of the border for a matchup against the Raptors on Monday. The game tips off at 7:30 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Heat Game

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Loss vs. Heat: Turnovers and Miami's Second Chances Lead to Boston's Second Home Defeat

Al Horford Signs Contract Extension That Paves the Way for Him to Finish His Career as a Celtic

Here's Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Each Ranked in Latest MVP Ladder

Are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Best Duo in NBA? Celtics Star Weighs in