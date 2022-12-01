Al Horford Signs Contract Extension That Paves the Way for Him to Finish His Career as a Celtic

Al Horford's contract extension positions him to finish his career with the Celtics, contending for the Larry O'Brien Trophy in a setup that checks every box for him.

Agreeing to a two-year, $20 million contract extension, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Al Horford's likely put pen to paper on a deal that translates to him finishing his playing career with the Celtics.

Horford turns 39 in the summer of 2025; that's now when his contract expires. Per Keith Smith of Celtics Blog and Spotrac, Boston currently projects to have roughly $159.6 million in salaries next season, factoring in Horford's extension and Danillo Gallinari picking up his $6.8 million player option.

According to Smith, the tax line projects at $162 million. Re-signing Grant Williams will push the Celtics in the range of $15-20 million over the luxury tax, an operating cost the franchise has proven comfortable with repeatedly.

Even if Williams, a restricted free agent next summer, inks an offer sheet elsewhere, Boston's more likely to match it than let him walk. It also reflects there isn't a need to trade Gallinari. That could happen before the Feb 9 trade deadline passes, but there won't be a mandate or a need to sacrifice draft capital to move Gallinari's money off the books.

Circling back to Horford, after a season that went poorly in the City of Brotherly Love, ending with Ben Simmons sidelined and the Celtics sweeping the Sixers in the first round of the playoffs, he rejuvenated his career in Oklahoma City while providing veteran leadership for the Thunder.

With the franchise in a youth movement that's still playing out as it eyes a top pick in a draft headlined by potential generational prospect Victor Wembanyama, Horford's time in Oklahoma City ended after 28 games.

A shortened season helped keep him fresh for a return trip to Boston and a run to the NBA Finals. In doing so, Horford snapped a streak of 141 postseason games without winning a conference championship, the longest drought in the NBA, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Now in his 16th season, Horford's held down the fort without Robert Williams, whose return from an arthroscopic knee procedure is fast approaching.

Horford's played in 18 of 22 games, averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and nearly a block per contest in 31.3 minutes, helping Boston build an 18-4 record, the best in the NBA. There's also the value he adds as a team leader.

The future's unpredictable, but Horford, a favorite among Celtics fans, loves the city of Boston, he's thrived in both stints there, and the Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum, figure to remain a title contender in the coming years.

Horford's contract extension positions him to finish his career contending for the Larry O'Brien Trophy in a setup that checks every box for him.

Further Reading

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Heat: Boston Prevails in Offensive Slugfest, but Has Much Work to do Defensively

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat Game

Are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Best Duo in NBA? Celtics Star Weighs in

Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks

Jaylen Brown's Comments After Celtics Win Should Scare Opposing Teams

1:1 with Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Derek Ochiai, on Robert Williams' Knee Procedures, Recovery, and Long-Term Outlook