Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. the Raptors: Boston's Second Unit Fuels Ninth-Straight Victory

There were two developments that stood out above the rest in the Celtics' 106-104 win against the Raptors on Saturday.

Boston's second unit was outstanding. The visiting bench outscored Toronto's 62-14.

The Celtics were already working shorthanded, playing without Jayson Tatum. As the game unfolded, three starters left and did not return.

Robert Williams initially stayed in after Jaylen Brown crashed into his left knee -- yes, his surgically repaired knee -- resulting in him hyper extending it.

Boston ruled him out at halftime. Fortunately, Joe Mazzulla said post-game, "it's nothing serious, just obviously taking precaution; he felt good coming off the court."

And with less than ten seconds left in the first half, Marcus Smart went down with a non-contact ankle injury. The team declared him out for the second half with a right ankle sprain.

Mazzulla said on the heels of the Celtics' ninth-straight victory, "X-rays were negative, so it's just a matter of how he's able to cope with it day-to-day."

And in the final frame, the visitors lost Derrick White for the game after he took a knee to the leg while driving downhill in the fourth quarter.

Fortunately, Mazzulla also said that White's ok.

With the injury updates out of the way, it's time for a deep dive into what stood out in each quarter of the Celtics' nail-biting 106-104 win north of the border.

Turnovers an Issue, but Brown and Brogdon Keep the Game Close in the First Frame

Two days removed from rallying for an emotional and draining overtime win against the Warriors and playing without Jayson Tatum, Boston wasn't producing positive results to start the game. But the Celtics weren't playing sluggishly, either.

Still, with shots only dropping for the hosts, Toronto jumped out to a 9-2 lead.

As the Raptors' quick start unfolded, in a concerning moment, Jaylen Brown ripped the ball from Precious Achiuwa in the low post; as he began heading up the court, his momentum sent him crashing into Robert Williams' knee.

Williams went down, then started moving gingerly, and Brown reached for the back of his leg while on the ground, but fortunately, both stayed in the game and appeared ok.

What came next was Brown ripping off eight-straight points, including an old-school three-point play where he got Gary Trent Jr. to bite on an up-and-under, then demonstrated a soft touch as he finished through contact.

But Toronto countered with an 11-2 run fueled by Boston's turnovers. That burst included five points from Scottie Barnes, who buried a three from the right slot and turned an errant pass by Grant Williams into a pull-up jumper, putting the hosts ahead 21-12.

The Celtics committed four turnovers in the first 12 minutes, leading to nine points for the Raptors.

A Malcolm Brogdon floater off two feet prevented the visitors' field goal-less drought, mostly a product of not taking care of the ball, from reaching 3:30 and kept Boston within nine, 25-16.

It also sparked a 12-2 Celtics run to end the first frame.