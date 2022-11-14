Here's Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings

The Boston Celtics are without a doubt the hottest team in the NBA right now.

Boston enters its Monday night tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden riding a league-best six-game win streak and looking for more. The Celtics have been powered by their eye-popping offense which ranks No. 1 in the league at 119.5 points per game.

The league has been put on notice so much so to the point that Boston was tabbed as the No. 1 team in the league in the NBA's latest power rankings released Monday afternoon. The Celtics jumped past the rival Milwaukee Bucks who had been occupying the top spot.

"The Celtics have won six straight to climb within a half-game of the first-place Bucks (who they’ll face for the first time on Christmas)," NBA.com's John Schuhmann said. "Their last five games have come against teams that currently rank in the bottom 10 defensively, and their next five are against defenses that rank no lower than 15th."

Boston and Milwaukee battled to seven games in an exciting Eastern Conference Semifinals last season and seem poised to face off down the road again if they both continue at the pace they have played at so far.

Neither the Celtics nor the Bucks are at full strength with the Celtics missing Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon at the moment, while the Bucks wait on Khris Middleton's eventual return to the lineup. Even while being shorthanded, both the Celtics and Bucks certainly have been formidable to start the season.

The Celtics will look to extend their winning streak to seven on Monday night as they take on the Thunder for the first time in the 2022-23 season with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

