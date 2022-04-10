Ime Udoka on the Celtics' Plan for Season Finale: "Let's do what we do and let the chips fall where they may"

Ime Udoka said the plan for tonight's game against the Grizzlies is for the Celtics to play their starters. The only possible exception may be Al Horford, who Udoka said is dealing with back tightness and will go through pregame testing. Inside The Celtics will update Horford's status when the team declares whether he's available for the regular-season finale.

When it comes to trying to manipulate the standings, perhaps to avoid a first-round matchup with the Nets, Udoka stated: "We've talked. We've looked at all the scenarios. We concluded that doing what we do is what is most important. Health, playing our best basketball, that's what's important."

Udoka also provided an update on Robert Williams. "He's doing well, as he has been since surgery. He's doing two-a-days back in Boston and doing really well...The 4-6 week timetable is what it is, but guys have come back early. Some guys have come back in three weeks. We're not ruling anything out."

While the Celtics aren't ruling anything out, Udoka also said they "anticipate playing the first round without him."

As for the Grizzlies, they're resting most of their rotation players for tonight's matchup. That includes Ja Morant (return from injury management), Jaren Jackson Jr. (left thigh soreness), Dillon Brooks (right hip soreness), and Steven Adams (left ankle soreness).

If the Celtics win, they're the 2-seed, meaning a likely first-round matchup with the Nets awaits them. If they lose and the Sixers do the same, Boston stays in third and will play the Bulls. If the Celtics lose and Philadelphia, who's resting Joel Embiid and James Harden, wins, Boston falls to fourth and plays the Raptors in Round 1.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Grizzlies is at 7:00 ET. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Update: after undergoing pregame testing, Al Horford is available and in the starting lineup.

Further Reading

Gary Payton Endorses Marcus Smart for Defensive Player of the Year

What Stood Out from the Celtics' Loss vs. Bucks: Boston Impresses While Playing Short-Handed

[Film Room] In Sunday's Win Against the Wizards, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's Growth as Facilitators was Evident

Robert Williams Says He's in a Great Place Physically and Mentally as He Works Towards His Return

When Asked About Vaccination Status, Jaylen Brown Responds: "I'm excited and ready to play against anybody"

Al Horford on His Potential Availability for Playoff Series with Raptors: "We're clear on it, and I'll be ready to play wherever."