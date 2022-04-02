Robert Williams Says He's in a Great Place Physically and Mentally as He Works Towards His Return

Saturday, Robert Williams spoke with the media for the first time since he injured his knee in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

When asked about when it happened, Williams said: "I think it happened when I was guarding Taurean Prince, and he kind of stopped for a jump shot, and I contested, I'm not really sure."

"I didn't know what was wrong during the game, but I knew something happened that was gonna stop me from playing." Williams also said that while he was on the bench, he told Payton Pritchard he was concerned, knowing something was wrong.

Since then, Williams has undergone a partial left knee meniscectomy to address a left knee meniscal tear. That means he had the impacted area trimmed. The Timelord received a 4-6 week timetable for his potential return to the lineup, meaning that if the Celtics advance to the second round of the playoffs, he could be available as early as the start of that series.

Speaking about how his surgery went and whether undergoing a partial trim was the right decision, Williams said: "Everything went as well as it could go. It's not my first injury with the Celtics and with the organization. Everyone here cares about me more long-term than anything else."

Williams also expressed that he's "in a great place mentally. Physically, feeling way better."

As for what's next, Williams will work to strengthen his tendons and go from walking to running to cutting to ensure his left knee is as strong as possible when he returns, whether that's in the playoffs or next season, depending on how far the Celtics go this postseason.

"Right now, it's just a lot of non-movement stuff...There are a lot of boxes you have to check...I feel like we're on the right path."

He also said that immediately after surgery, he was moving way better. And when asked whether there's any concern Williams can't get back to being the player he was before the injury, he responded: "not on my part."

