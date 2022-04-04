[Film Room] In Sunday's Win Against the Wizards, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's Growth as Facilitators was Evident

In Sunday's win against the Wizards, the Celtics set a season-high with 39 assists. Even more impressive, they did so while committing only eight total turnovers.

In three quarters, Jayson Tatum registered 22 points, seven assists, tying Marcus Smart and Tomas Satoransky for the most in the game, and he had six rebounds, two steals, and a block.

As a facilitator, Tatum's reached a point where it's almost automatic that he'll make the correct read. Even in the rare moments where he doesn't make the best decision, he probably recognized that option but chose to do something else for one reason or another.

In the play below, Tatum comes off a high ball screen from Daniel Theis. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seemingly wants to switch assignments with Daniel Gafford, who's matched up with Grant Williams in the right corner, but there's no time for that with Tatum coming downhill. As he comes off the screen, taking only one dribble, Tatum has his head up, allowing him to see Gafford sucked in, and he sprays the ball to Williams for an open look at a corner three.

In this next play, Tatum takes Deni Avdija to the elbow. Gafford helps out by stunting, so Theis cuts to the rim, which pulls Gafford away. It also acts as a screen, making it even harder for Ish Smith to close out to Payton Pritchard in the corner after Tatum delivers a dart to him off the dribble.

Here, the Celtics run a Horns set with Theis and Al Horford setting high ball screens to the left and right of Tatum, respectively. Kristaps Porzingis drops while Satoransky stays tight to Horford. Corey Kispert goes under the screen from Theis, and Porzingis comes up to the elbow. Jaylen Brown sees no one's protecting the rim, and Caldwell-Pope gets caught ball watching as Tatum threads a bounce pass between KCP and Porzingis, feeding Brown for a layup.

Tatum's final assist illustrated his growth against double teams and that he's now playing with more poise under pressure. As soon as he catches the ball, the Wizards double him. Tatum turns, and he keeps the ball away from both defenders but tight enough to his body so that if Rui Hachimura reaches, it's most likely to result in a foul. He then zips a pass to Horford, who's open for a three from above the break.

When it comes to Brown, it's primarily about tapping into all the different ways he can score. But while operating within that role, he's growing as a facilitator.

Against the Wizards, of Brown's five assists, most were from making simple passes like swinging the ball to Horford after running a pick and pop with him or lofting an entry pass to Theis for an easy layup after sealing off his defender at the basket.

But the play below is worth documenting. The Wizards counter the screen from Horford by having Caldwell-Pope go over the top of the pick and shade Brown towards the sideline while Porzingis steps up so that he's level with the screen; like Caldwell-Pope, Porzingis is steering Brown towards the short corner.

As he rejects the screen and begins his drive, Brown keeps his head up, allowing him to see Smart in the opposite corner and Avdija standing in the paint. After taking one dribble, Brown elevates and throws a dime to Smart, who knocks down an open three.

Brown's ability to facilitate for his teammates and make plays like that makes the Celtics' offense, which is scoring the most points per 100 possessions since the All-Star break, that much more challenging to defend.

