When Asked About Vaccination Status, Jaylen Brown Responds: "I'm excited and ready to play against anybody"

When asked about the rumors regarding his availability for a potential playoff series against the Raptors, Jaylen Brown, like Al Horford last week, said he's ready to play no matter who the Celtics draw.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Following Sunday's win against the Wizards, a victory Jaylen Brown starred in, scoring a game-high 32 points, grabbing seven rebounds, distributing five assists, and swiping two steals, Brown got asked if he wanted to clarify his vaccination status.

The question comes amidst rumors about his availability to play in a potential playoff series against the Raptors. Unvaccinated players cannot compete in Toronto. Here was Brown's response.

"Last year, I missed the playoffs; I had a season-ending injury with my wrist, and this year, from a competitive standpoint, I'm excited and ready to play against anybody.

"As a vice president of the players' association, it's a part of my job description to protect our players' rights and our medical privacy, so you won't hear me comment on my status or anybody else's."

Last week, after missing the game in Toronto while he was away from the team for personal reasons, also not playing in the Celtics' matchup the day before against the Timberwolves, Al Horford was asked a similar question and responded: "We're clear on it, and I'll be ready to play wherever."

