Ime Udoka Reportedly Facing Possible Suspension from Celtics for Violating Organizational Guidelines

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ime Udoka faces potential disciplinary action and might receive a significant suspension for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Wojnarowski reports the Celtics are still weighing how to handle this matter.

Right now, there isn't enough information available to know what Udoka may have done, but it's noteworthy that it's the Celtics who are discussing doling out the punishment. There's also a distinct possibility that the NBA disciplines Udoka if his actions warrant that.

Boston potentially losing Udoka for an extended period makes the loss of his top assistant, Will Hardy, who's now the head coach of the Jazz, that much more impactful of a departure.

The most likely fill-in for Udoka is Joe Mazzulla, who also interviewed with the Jazz for their head coaching vacancy and is now the top assistant on Udoka's staff.

Unless Udoka gets suspended for the season or his contract is terminated, don't expect Brad Stevens to return to his previous role as the Celtics' head coach. Even then, Boston may look to go in a different direction.

SI Sportsbook considers Boston the betting favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA title. But in the lead up to media day on Monday and training camp, which starts Tuesday, the Celtics have lost Danilo Gallinari, likely for the season, to a torn ACL, Robert Williams is undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure that's believed to keep him out for the start of the campaign, and now, their head coach is facing a potentially significant suspension.

On SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, Wojnarowski conveyed: "I do think there's clarity looming on what the possible length of the suspension will be; perhaps in the next 24, 48 hours, I do think that's coming. I think this has been moving quickly here in recent days."

Update: Wojnarowski has since added to his report, sharing the belief Udoka's job is not in jeopardy. However, a suspension is "looming, and a final determination on that length could come as soon as Thursday."

