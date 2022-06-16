Celtics Sing Praises of Assistant Coach and New England Native Joe Mazzulla

Joe Mazzulla, a Rhode Island native and former West Virginia point guard, went from an assistant for what at the time was the Maine Red Claws to becoming the head coach of Fairmont State's men's basketball team. He rejoined the Celtics as an assistant with the parent club in 2019, earning spots on the staff of Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka.

Udoka shared what led him to retain Mazzulla when putting his coaching staff together.

"I talked to everybody in the organization when I got hired, players included, and he got glowing reviews. I didn't know much about him going into it, but I take the players' opinions at a high value, and he was a guy that was a consensus yes. Somebody that they all worked with closely, (and) believed in and understood his upside. And so, once I met with him and Tony Dobbins, Evan, Brad, and some of the guys that we kept, I think it was pretty easy (in) conversations to see why.

"As all (of the) young guys (did), he coached Summer League and held everything together while I was gone to Tokyo. And so, the value and the relationship aspect, which was a big part of my coaching staff, he carried (that) over well. And so, it's easy to see why, once I got to know him and (to) be around him. What I've encouraged our guys to do is (to) be more vocal, be more out there, and get their own voice, in the same way I was brought up in San Antonio. I think all guys have done that throughout the year; we've all learned each other; for the guys that I didn't know as well. And obviously, with the Miami series, and that being his scout, you've seen him grow throughout the season, and now, he's in the mix for some things, and hopefully, it goes well."

What Udoka's referring to is Mazzulla's growth as a coach vaulting him into the interviewing process as the Utah Jazz search for Quin Snyder's replacement. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mazzulla, and Will Hardy, another Boston assistant, will interview for the Jazz's head coaching vacancy.

And when it comes to Mazzulla having the support of the players, Celtics star Jayson Tatum spoke to his growth as a coach and the bond they've built.

"I love Joe. I think just being around him for the last, I think this is his third year, maybe second or third year, you can tell how passionate he is about the guys and his craft. And he's gotten so much more knowledgeable, and more detailed, and more vocal and more comfortable in his role as a coach. You've seen the growth from his first year, and he's helped me out tremendously as a player and a person. So, (I) can't say enough good things about Joe, and everybody appreciates what he brings to this team, and I'm glad that we have him."

Further Reading

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Reflect on Personal and Team Growth Through Celtics' Playoff Run

Ime Udoka Addresses Potential Lineup, Rotation Changes for NBA Finals Game 6

Celtics Determined to Avoid Warriors Celebrating a Title on Their Home Floor: 'All the motivation in the world'

[Film Room] Keys to Celtics Getting Jayson Tatum Going in Game 5 of NBA Finals

[Film Room] In NBA Finals Game 3, Jaylen Brown Balanced Scoring and Facilitating, Showing How He Can Raise Celtics' Ceiling

Tony Parker Sizes Up the NBA Finals, Talks Ime Udoka and His Collaboration with MTN Dew LEGEND

The Anatomy of the Celtics' Fourth-Quarter Comeback in Game 1 of NBA Finals