Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla Dissect Final Play From Celtics' OT Loss Vs. Cavaliers

It's early in the 2022-23 NBA season, but the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers already have put on two playoff-worthy matches.

The Celtics welcomed the Cavaliers to TD Garden on Oct. 28 and the pair battled it out with Cleveland eventually coming out on top in overtime, 132-123. Boston hit the road looking for revenge Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, but fell short once again in another epic clash that needed extra time, 114-113.

The game was an evenly-matched fight all throughout with the lead trading back and forth. Boston had to battle back late to force overtime and did so thanks to an emphatic dunk and block by Jayson Tatum. The Celtics had chance with time winding down in the overtime period and fed the ball to Jaylen Brown -- who had a game-high 30 points -- for a solid look at a midrange jumper, but it just wouldn't fall.

After the game, Brown broke down the final play from the disappointing loss.

"At the end of regulation we got the hand back to (Jayson Tatum)," Brown said in footage shown on NBC Sports Boston. "So for this one we drew up, we had a lot of space in the middle of the floor. It was pretty much get me the ball and make a play and I came up short.

"It felt alright. I wish I would've caught it a little closer where I could've gotten to my spot. I had two seconds but you know two seconds is enough time to get a good look but maybe not. I didn't love it, but I got a clean look. It's a makable shot. I can knock that shot down, I've hit it before. I just came up short."

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla also gave his take on what he saw as time winded down in the Celtics' eventual loss.

"I thought there was great spacing with (Jaylen Brown) going to his right hand," Mazzulla said in footage shown on NBC Sports Boston. "I thought it was going in."

The Celtics don't have much time to mourn the loss as they return to action Friday night back at TD Garden for a showdown with the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET.

