[Video] Grant Williams Discusses Everything from Negotiations with Celtics to Mental Health and Signing with Jordan Brand in Interview with Shams Charania

His stats don't jump off the page, but Grant Williams is one of the most important members of the Celtics' rotation. He's instrumental to the success of Boston's second unit, which ranks in the top ten in net rating, per NBA.com. He's also capable of sliding into the starting and closing lineup, and his defensive versatility affords Joe Mazzulla greater flexibility while toggling through lineup combinations.

But before the season started, the Celtics and Williams couldn't come to terms on an extension to keep him in Boston beyond the current campaign. Frankly, it would've been more surprising if they had.

Williams is scheduled for restricted free agency, meaning the Celtics can match an offer sheet if he signs elsewhere. And with Boston wading deep into the luxury tax this season and presumably not dipping back under any time soon, every dollar counts, incentivizing the Celtics to not bid against themselves.

As one of the vice president's of the Players Association, Williams is well-versed in the CBA and entered negotiations knowing this was the most likely outcome.

"For me, it wasn't a matter of life-changing money. It was a matter of value, not only for this year, but for years to come. I think that from both sides, we all negotiated from that point, and there was no ill will. There were no frustrations," Williams expressed on the heels of the deadline for an extension passing without adding more years onto his deal."

He also conveyed, "it was one of those things that you couldn't come to terms. It doesn't mean that the deal doesn't get done next year, it doesn't mean that a deal won't get done in the future. For us, it's a matter of perspective."

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

In a one-on-one interview with Shams Charania of Stadium, the fourth-year forward offered the following when discussing not getting his contract extended.

"It was disappointment, but you know how much you've worked, you let your work show, and who knows, maybe you get a better deal than you were in the contract negotiations in the first place."

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Williams acknowledged to Charania that being in a contract year creates added motivation, but the chip on his shoulder has a permanent residence there.

"A lot of times, people don't think that you have that potential, and if you have that growth and you have the opportunity, then you go out there and prove them wrong; I've done it my entire life.

"I was a guy that was a three-star (recruit), ended up going to Tennessee, I had success early, and ended up being (SEC) Player of the Year twice, and no one thought that was going to happen. You could ask anybody in high school, they wouldn't have told you that would be the case.

"And then I get drafted, and no one thought I would be playing in the pros more than a season. I've been here for longer, I've now taken a step, to now I'm an impactful guy in the league, and that's how I approach every single day, it's like, if you keep doubting me, good for you."

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

While discussing his multi-year deal with Jordan Brand, Williams shared, "I'm excited because it allows me to have greater opportunities and give back as much as not only MJ has, but the guys across the brand have as well."

He also spoke about the toll his second-year struggles, which coincided with the pandemic, took on his mental health, telling Charania, "I realized that I wasn't myself."

That forced Williams to seek help, reaching out to those around him, a step that fueled his growth personally and professionally.

You can check out the interview between Williams and Charania in its entirety below.

Further Reading

Here's Three Prop Bets To Consider Ahead Of Celtics-Cavaliers Showdown

After Firing Steve Nash, Nets Plan to Hire Ime Udoka as Head Coach

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Wizards: Boston Clamps Down Defensively, While Brogdon Scores Season-High

The Top 5 Plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards Game

This Insane Stat About Grant Williams' Efficiency Will Blow Your Mind

[Film Room] Malcolm Brogdon's Fitting in Seamlessly with Celtics, but What's More Exciting is on the Horizon