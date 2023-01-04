Jayson Tatum Breaks Down What Celtics Need to do to Get 'Identity' Back After Blowout Loss

The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Thursday.

Boston suffered arguably its worst loss of the season Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder falling 150-117 at Paycom Center. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics combining to score 56 points, but the team wasn't able to overcome a slow start for the second straight game.

The Celtics -- who have the NBA's best record at 26-12 -- have faced their first bit of adversity of the season recently losing five of their last nine games with the most recent defeat against Oklahoma City being the worst of the bunch.

There's still plenty of time to go throughout the rest of the regular season, but Boston star forward Jayson Tatum gave some insight into what the squad has to do to get back to playing winning basketball after the team's loss to the Thunder.

"I think it's on the first group, we've got to back to our identity," Tatum said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "When we were playing at the best and highest level we would just play faster. That's some 0.5 basketball, shoot it, pass it, or drive it. When we play like that we're damn near unguardable. Making shots is part of that so they go hand and hand."

Boston will have a chance to implement what Tatum said and get back in the win column Thursday night as it hits the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

