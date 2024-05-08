Jaylen Brown Leads Celtics to Tone-Setting Win in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
1. Jaylen Brown came out on fire to start Tuesday's series opener against the Cavaliers.
The two-time All-Star relentlessly attacked the rim, operating with tempo and muscling defenders like Isaac Okoro to hold his ground as he got to the cup.
Brown generated 15 points in the opening frame, four fewer than Damian Lillard's playoff-high of 19 in a first quarter this postseason. He did so on 5/6 shooting, with three of those baskets coming in the restricted area.
His production led the way as the Celtics manufactured 18 points in the paint and put 40 points on the board for the second time in the opening period in these playoffs.
2. Cleveland managed to keep pace, largely thanks to its sharpshooting from beyond the arc to start Tuesday's tilt at TD Garden. The visitors made five of their first eight threes, with Donovan Mitchell, who registered 14 points in the first frame, burying two of his first three long-range attempts and surprisingly seeing his production matched by Okoro.
The Cavaliers went 6/12 from behind the arc in the first 12 minutes and converted on 13/26 shots from the field, helping them enter the second quarter down 40-34 despite their struggles to get stops at the other end.
3. The Celtics stuck with double-big lineups for much of the second period. That included Xavier Tillman Sr. getting rotation minutes for the first time this postseason, working with Al Horford.
That combination and Luke Kornet flanking the former Florida Gator helped the hosts protect the paint, limiting their guests to six points from there.
Both defenses were stingy in the second quarter, as Boston also did an excellent job of challenging shots at the perimeter, limiting Cleveland to 6/23 (26.1%) shooting from the field, including 2/10 from three-point range.
Conversely, with Jayson Tatum struggling and Brown cooling off, only scoring five points in the 12 minutes before halftime, the Celtics went 8/25 (32%) from the floor, including 3/12 (25%) from beyond the arc.
4. Circling back to Tatum, the five-time All-Star's rough first half featured a 4/12 shooting performance that included going 0/3 from three-point range.
He also committed frustration fouls at both ends of the floor, including on a Mitchell layup that sent him to the line, where he completed an old-school three-point play.
Despite Tatum not meeting his standard, the C's took a 59-49 advantage into intermission.
5. Derrick White starred in the third quarter, providing 14 points on 5/8 shooting, including making 4/6 triples, drilling threes as he stepped into space coming off screens, and capitalizing on effective ball movement to cash in off the catch.
That gave White seven threes for the evening and 20 in his last three games. According to NBC Sports Boston's stats guru Dick Lipe, the only other players in NBA playoff history with at least that many makes from beyond the arc in a three-game stretch are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, and Jamal Murray.
His performance earned loud "Derrick White" chants from the TD Garden faithful on multiple occasions in the third frame, including after trying to draw a charge on Donovan Mitchell.
6. The hosts took a 15-point edge into the final 12 minutes thanks to Payton Pritchard pulling up and swishing a three to beat the buzzer at the end of the third period, extending Boston's lead to 92-77 despite a 16-point quarter from Mitchell, who entered the final frame with 33 points, pacing all participants.
7. Mitchell also found himself on the wrong end of an emphatic rejection by Brown, which led to a Jrue Holiday layup at the other end.
That was one of two highlight-reel plays Brown delivered in the third period.
8. The Celtics continued pouring it on from there, with effective ball movement leading to them making four of their first six threes in the final period.
Conversely, with four minutes left in the game, the Cavaliers had only put ten points on the board in the fourth quarter, faring 5/14 (35.7%) from the field, including 0/8 from three-point range.
9. From there, the hosts applied the finishing touches on a dominant series-opening victory to set the tone in this Eastern Conference Semifinals clash.
10. Game 2 between the Celtics and Cavaliers is on Thursday night at 7:00 EST at TD Garden.
