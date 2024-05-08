Shooting Struggles Not Preventing Jayson Tatum from Positive Impact: 'They'll Fall'
Through the Boston Celtics' first six playoff games, Jayson Tatum is shooting just 40.6% from the field, including 1.5/6 (25%) from behind the arc. He also has the second-highest plus-minus rating in the playoffs (+16).
Despite the disproportionate attention scoring receives, struggling as a shooter doesn't shackle Tatum to a poor performance.
That was on display in the Celtics' series opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at TD Garden.
The five-time All-Star, who's spent all season not getting bored making the right play, utilized his gravity to facilitate quality looks for his teammates.
"There's so many eyes on him – they want to take things away, make things tough, he knows that," said Payton Pritchard while discussing Tatum's impact as a passer on Wednesday at the Auerbach Center. "(It) allows us to do our job and hit easy shots."
The two-time All-NBA First Team selection, who matched three others for a game-high five assists in Boston's 120-95 Game 1 win, also grabbed a team-leading 11 rebounds and played a meaningful role in a defensive effort that limited the Cavaliers to 41.1 percent shooting from the floor, including 11/42 (26.2%) from beyond the arc.
"That's just looking at the stats," stated Pritchard of those claiming his star teammate struggled on Tuesday because he finished with 18 points on 19 shots, ignoring his all-around impact and +18 plus-minus rating, the highest among all starters in the series opener of this Eastern Conference Semifinals series.
"People can have bad shooting nights, but what is he doing – he had some great defensive plays. He made the easy passes, which led to assists – big rebounds, had 11 rebounds. It's just the casuals who think it's only about just the shots. There's so many areas he can affect the game – if he only ends up with 18 points, but we win by 25 points, he was really impactful."
Defenses are loading up to limit Tatum's impact as a scorer, but that's a strategy they may want to rethink. The former Duke Blue Devil is consistently punishing them for that approach, refusing to force the issue, instead helping those flanking him on the team with the most talented top six get in a rhythm.
"I don't think he's being forced to do anything," voiced Joe Mazzulla on Tuesday. "He was 1.6 as a screener in our offense yesterday, so that would be the best offense in the history of the world. And he had 11 potential assists, and he had 18 points and three blocks.
"So, I think he's doing a great job of taking what the defense (is) giving and finding any way to impact the game on both ends of the floor, and that's what we need him to be, and I think he's doing a really good job of it."
The Celtics' bench boss also shared that despite Tatum's inefficient shooting performance, he liked the attempts the seventh-year forward was taking.
"I think he's taken really good shots. I just think they're not falling and urge him to continue to take those, and they'll fall."
At some point, water will find its level, and the 26-year-old star's shooting percentages will more closely align with his regular season marks of 47.1% from the field and converting 8.2 threes at a 37.6% clip. In the meantime, Boston can take comfort in knowing his and the team's success doesn't hinge on that one facet of Tatum's game.
Further Reading
Derrick White Discusses Joining Elite Company in Game 1 Win vs. Cavaliers
Jaylen Brown Leads Celtics to Tone-Setting Win in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
Celtics Detail Challenge of Containing Donovan Mitchell: 'No Friends in the Playoffs'
Celtics Size Up Cavaliers: 'More Offensive Firepower'
Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Target Date to Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run: 'Doing Everything I Can'