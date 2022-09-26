Joe Mazzulla Discusses College Arrests, His Subsequent Journey, and Becoming the Celtics' Head Coach

Addressing the media for the first time since becoming the interim head coach of the Celtics, a team with championship aspirations, a candid Mazzulla discussed his arrests while a student-athlete at West Virginia, which include a domestic battery charge for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck at a bar.

"I've made mistakes. I'm not perfect. I've hurt people, and I've had to use the situations I've put myself in as a younger man to become a better person."

Friday, at the press conference held by Wyc Grousbeck and Brad Stevens to address suspending Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, the latter stated the following about Mazzulla's growth from the person he was in college.

"That shaped him into who he is today and (in) a good way. He is 110 percent accountable for that. I believe in him."

As Mazzulla makes the leap from being stationed behind the bench a season ago to taking on a prominent role within the franchise, he got asked about providing support for members throughout the organization during an incredibly difficult time.

"It's about being patient. This situation has affected everybody. (It's about) being as patient as we can and giving people the time to feel and heal. You can't rush trust and healing. (It's about) being present for everyone."

Mazzulla also shared his reaction to finding out he's the Celtics' new head coach.

"In moments like this, you have to stay emphatic, poised and focused on the most important thing -- making sure the players and myself are on the same page."

Boston must also make sure Mazzulla has the support necessary to succeed. Along with losing Udoka, his top assistant, Will Hardy, is now the head coach for the Jazz. Mazzulla says he will work with Stevens on whether he will add anyone to the team's bench, but they won't rush that process.

A name to keep an eye on is Frank Vogel. As Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix pointed out, Stevens has a long-standing relationship with Vogel, who was head coach of the Lakers when they won the NBA title in the bubble in 2020.

Vogel began his career as the Celtics' head video coordinator, then joined Boston's coaching staff as an assistant in 2001, spending three years in that role.

