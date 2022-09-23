Danilo Gallinari Undergoes ACL Repair

In the fourth quarter of a FIBA World Cup Qualifier in late August, Danilo Gallinari, suiting up for the Italian national team, suffered a non-contact knee injury on a fast break.

The result was a torn ACL. Gallinari hasn't abandoned hope that he'll suit up this season, but Friday's left knee revision ACL repair will likely sideline him for the 2022-23 campaign. He's had numerous knee injuries throughout his career, including tearing an ACL in 2013.

The Celtics signed Gallinari with the taxpayer mid-level exception. As a career 15.6 point per game scorer, the 13-year veteran was brought to Boston to provide a needed scoring boost to a second unit that ranked in the bottom five in points per game in the regular season, averaging 30.2 per contest. In the playoffs, they ranked 14th out of 16 teams, providing only 22.5 points, according to NBA.com.

Gallinari also factored into the Celtics' center rotation, and it may have become his primary position. Losing him, likely for the season, and Robert Williams, who also underwent knee surgery on Friday, an arthroscopic procedure that comes with a recovery timeframe of 8-12 weeks, meaning he might not make his season debut until late December or early January, highlight the need for Boston to acquire a reliable center to upgrade its depth at the pivot.

Further Reading

Robert Williams Undergoes Arthroscopic Procedure on Left Knee, Expected to Return to Basketball Activities in 8-12 Weeks

Celtics Believe in Joe Mazzulla and How His Domestic Battery Arrest Has Since Shaped Him

Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck on Suspending Ime Udoka for 2022-23 Season: 'well warranted and appropriate'

Signing a Big Name Free-Agent Center Reportedly Not in Celtics' Plans

The Case for the Celtics Signing LaMarcus Aldridge

Examining How the Celtics Might Manage Their Center Rotation

Weighing Whether the Celtics Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' Schedule