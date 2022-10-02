Skip to main content
Joe Mazzulla Not Placing a Minutes Cap on How Much Celtics Starters Play in Preseason Opener

The Celtics begin preseason play at home against the Hornets. Tip off is at 1 PM EST.

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the Celtics' preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets, Joe Mazzulla's first game as Boston's interim head coach, he relayed the following during his pregame media availability regarding a minutes restriction for the starters today.

"It’s not really a max," adding, "just want to see where they’re at, physically, mentally."

Mazzulla also said not to read anything into who starts for the Celtics today. And when it comes to how he'll interact with officials, well, that's something not even he knows until the game unfolds. He also cited the need to be respectful towards the refs, understanding the difficulty of their job, but also needing to demonstrate support for his players.

Lastly, regarding player availability, Luke Kornet is out for today's matchup. Kornet suffered an ankle sprain expected to sideline him for one to two weeks. That places his ability to return before the Oct. 18 season opener against the Sixers in question.

As for the Hornets, old friend Gordon Hayward is inactive for today's game due to a left knee contusion. Cody Martin, who's dealing with left knee tendinopathy, is also out.

Tip off between the Celtics and Hornets is at 1 PM EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

