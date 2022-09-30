Luke Kornet Suffers Ankle Sprain at Celtics Practice

With Robert Williams not expected to resume basketball activities for 8-12 weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, there's an opportunity for Luke Kornet to earn a more significant role this season. In 2021-22, in 12 games with the Celtics, he averaged seven minutes per contest while producing 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Unfortunately for Kornet, he reportedly suffered an ankle sprain during practice this week and is out for 1-2 weeks, per Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic. That news comes on the same day Boston's signed Blake Griffin to strengthen the rotation at center.

Furthermore, Kornet was in line for significant minutes during the Celtics' preseason opener against the Hornets on Sunday. Boston's preseason schedule spans just under two weeks, meaning his ability to return in time to take advantage of an extended opportunity that might not be waiting for him in the regular season is now in question.

Hopefully, for Kornet's sake, he suits up for an exhibition game before the Celtics' season opener against the Sixers on Oct. 18. That matchup also kicks off the 2022-23 campaign for the entire NBA.

Further Reading

Celtics Sign Blake Griffin; Here's What He Provides and Why They Chose Him

Joe Mazzulla Discusses Dynamic Working with Celtics' Coaching Staff Mostly Brought on by Ime Udoka

Celtics Taking Notice of Jayson Tatum's Growth as a Leader

Malcolm Brogdon: 'this is the most talented team I've played on'

Celtics Players Only Know So Much About Ime Udoka's Suspension, But They're Focused on Weathering the Storm

Here's What Jaylen Brown Had to Say About Communication with Celtics After Coming Up in Trade Rumors Again

Joe Mazzulla Discusses College Arrests, His Subsequent Journey, and Becoming the Celtics' Head Coach

Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' Schedule