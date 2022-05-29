Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Available for Game 7, Heat's Tyler Herro Returns

As the Celtics prepare for a game that will either send them to the NBA Finals or end their season, the good news is they will have all hands on deck. Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (left knee soreness) are available for Sunday's series finale.

Williams logged 26:21 of playing time in Game 6, registering 12 points and two blocks. He led Boston in scoring in the third quarter with ten points. But he did not play in the final frame. Saturday, Ime Udoka explained his decision.

As for Smart, the Celtics' floor general went 4/15 (26.7 percent) from the field, including 1/9 (11.1 percent) from beyond the arc, finishing with 14 points. Boston needs more from him in Game 7, and it would help if he pushes the pace more frequently than on Friday.

On the other side of this matchup, after missing the last three games due to a groin injury, Tyler Herro is expected to return to the Heat's lineup for Game 7.

