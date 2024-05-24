Oshae Brissett Shines vs. Former Team in Win Over Pacers: ‘Big for Us’
The Boston Celtics won their first Game 2 this postseason, taking a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
TD Garden was electric again to say the least, as Boston was able to control Game 2 more comfortably than the series opener. Jaylen Brown’s 40-point performance, matching his playoff career-high, led the hosts to a 126-110 win on Thursday.
Fresh off of an All-NBA snub, the three-time All-Star shot 14-27 and 4-10 from three. It was his second 40-point ECF game of his career, and Brown is the only player behind LeBron James and Michael Jordan with that many in a Conference Finals, per StatMuse.
Derrick White was splendid again with 23 points, six assists, and four rebounds, shooting 8-15 from the field, 4-8 from three. Jrue Holiday, also still red hot since the latter-half of the East Semifinals, had another double-double with 15 points and 10 assists on 6-7 from the field. Jayson Tatum had a mediocre first half, but got going on his fade-away midranges throughout the last 24 minutes and made plays towards the basket, while still seeming to struggle from distance.
Joe Mazzulla made an early adjustment having Oshae Brissett as the small-ball five against his former team in his first ECF. Luke Kornet left early with a hand injury after a bad pass, who was later ruled questionable to return.
Brissett was a plus-15 in over his first four minutes in the first half, finishing as a plus-18 in 12 minutes. Many knew he could provide this type of jolt from what he has shown all season in his stints with his jolt of a spark.
“Just his presence, his energy, his athleticism,” Mazzulla said. “Just gave us, I think he had a dunk, got a steal, got us out in transition with a couple [of] rebounds. So just, he plays with such a high level of intensity and energy. It's big for us.”
Brissett logged a lot of minutes at the five in Indiana, and Thursday night he showed a lot of what he has throughout his first year as a Celtic. Always playmaking with his active energy, crashing the play on both ends, attacking the glass from the corner with a knack for the ball in the paint. Can shoot it as well, as Brissett has produced for this team when given opportunity all season long, and now here as a fresh perspective in his first ECF.
“Yeah. Nah, I'm happy to see that,” Holiday said. “And he stays ready. He hasn't seen many minutes this postseason. He probably didn't play as much as he wanted to during the regular season. But I just think that's a part of sacrifice and him staying ready. Him staying ready, I know it's tough because you're not getting any game reps like that, but the way he came and played, I think like, [in] the first two minutes, [he] had two rebounds and great stops. Just really excited and glad to see him do that because, I mean, for one, it's a confidence booster, and two, it's against his old team.”
Brissett plays like a Celtic as well. A rough-rider, as they say. There have been flashes of a P.J. Tucker-like weapon that he could be off the bench if called upon with his gritty toughness and fire-breathing energy, especially where you see him dive on the ball.
Tatum applauded Brissett’s efforts.
“Oh, it was great,” Tatum said. “Just the energy that he came in with on both ends, just find a way to impact the game. And like you said, we see the Stay-Ready Group guys work and show up for us every single day. So, I love when they're able to get their number called and get an opportunity to help us win the game.”
The former Syracuse star forward shared his thoughts on the difference in staying ready and ensuring he's prepared for a regular season contest compared to a playoff game.
The Celtics could look to stick with more Brissett-center minutes in Indiana, as Boston seeks a 3-0 lead on Saturday night, continuing their breeze of a championship run thus far.
