Jaylen Brown's Answer to Danny Ainge on if Celtics Should Draft Jayson Tatum Reveals Roots of Their Bond
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have forged a bond that started well before they teamed up on a Celtics franchise that they're one win from leading to Banner 18. It's part of what must make the contrived narrative that they don't like each other laughable to them.
They've discussed their families being close, including Brown's brother babysitting for Tatum's son, Deuce. And how their differences complement each other, providing what the other half of the most dominant duo in the NBA lacks, meshing into a partnership built on mutual respect.
It's led to Boston's star tandem leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals five times in their first seven years together, the championship round twice, and they're on the verge of capturing their first NBA title.
While some grew impatient, wondering if they were fit to play together, it speaks volumes that now, finally in their primes, they're poised to reach the NBA's summit. With Tatum 26, Brown a year older, and the organization spending to keep the most talented top six intact, the noise calling for a breakup is about to get drowned out, potentially by the ushering in of a new dynasty.
What makes it even sweeter and has surely helped their partnership endure is that they've grown together, not only experiencing life in the NBA alongside each other but developing a friendship that started before reaching basketball's highest level.
"I remember (the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Danny (Ainge), calling me," said Brown of when the franchise shared their desire to draft Tatum with him. "I think I was in Málaga, Spain, or Cordoba, one of the two, and Danny called me, and it was like 4:00 a.m; don't ask me why I was up. But Danny calls me, and he asked me, how do you feel about Jayson Tatum?
"I remember I played with him at camps. Top 100 camp; he was my roommate at the KD Elite Camp. We played on the same team in so many different -- (at) the Under Armour All-American game, we were roommates again.
"So, it was like, I had a lot of experience with him. I played with him on the same team, and there was a lot of respect. I said, 'I think it's a great choice.' Fast forward from there (and) we've been winning ever since."
Further Reading
Dependable Xavier Tillman Discusses Learning to 'Be a Star in Your Own Role'
Celtics Detail Keys to Perhaps Their Best Quarter This Postseason
Celtics Weather Late Storm to Move Within One Win of Banner 18
Sports Doctor Details Challenges, Risks of Kristaps Porzingis Playing in NBA Finals
Celtics React to Injury That May Sideline Kristaps Porzingis for NBA Finals
Jrue Holiday's 'Championship DNA' Rubbing Off on Celtics
Stifling Defense Moves Celtics Halfway to Banner 18
Jayson Tatum's Joy Outweighing Pressure of NBA Finals Return
Inside the Moment that Propelled Celtics to NBA Finals Game 1 Win
Celtics Set the Tone for the NBA Finals with Game 1 Haymaker
Joe Mazzulla Eviscerates Contrived Narrative about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown