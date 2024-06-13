Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Are Looking at a Chance to Become Celtics Royalty
The seven-year partnership of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is on the cusp of finally capturing an 18th NBA title for the Boston Celtics.
Boston's pair of stars have been sharing the floor since the 2017-18 season, and have come close to the mountaintop on several occasions. They've battled their way deep into the playoffs, at least reaching the Eastern Conference Finals five times, with two NBA Finals appearances.
Despite those deep runs, the Jays have been defined by their shortcomings, rather than their achievements. Brown, in particular, was the focus of many jokes last summer, when he signed the largest contract in NBA history, just months after a disappointing Eastern Conference Finals.
"Experience is the best teacher," he said Wednesday. "All year long we've been hearing about the Celtics are the past, for the last six to eight months, that's all we've been hearing is all the different shortcomings we've had in the past. This is a new team, you know what I mean. We've learned from those experiences. And in these moments, you can see that we learned from it. We stepped up to the plate, and we found a way to win."
Brown is right, this team is new. Both Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have been major contributors all season long, but he and Tatum have remained the faces of the franchise throughout this entire run.
Their presence was certainly felt in Game 3, when they each went for 30+ points.
Once the final buzzer sounded, the two embraced at mid-court. The moment was something that Tatum described as a display of their mutual respect and appreciation for one another.
"Just you know showing the emotions of the game," he explained. "Two guys that was excited, tired, that you know, after the game, we just -- we're not necessarily saying like one more or anything like that. We are just saying, however long it takes. Nobody is relaxed. Nobody is satisfied. Just at that moment, you know, just told him I was proud of him and he said the same thing; that we've got to keep fighting. We can't relax. And that was basically the conversation."
Friday night's Game 4 will serve as an opportunity for the Jays to bring home Banner 18 and cement themselves as Celtics legends.