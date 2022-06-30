Potential Celtics Targets with the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception

As detailed Wednesday, the Celtics are reportedly interested in adding T.J. Warren to their rotation.

That's hardly a surprise considering the six-foot-eight forward has a career-scoring average of 15.5 points per game and generated at least 18 from 2017-18-2019-20.

Boston's bench ranked in the bottom five in points per game, producing 30.2 per contest. In the playoffs, they ranked 14th out of 16 teams, providing only 22.5 points, according to NBA.com.

The concern with Warren is he only played in four games in 2020-21 and did not play last season due to a left foot injury. He was ready to return late in the campaign, but with the Pacers embracing a youth movement and aiming for the best lottery odds possible, he never suited up.

He's not a high-volume three-point shooter, but before Warren's foot injury cost him nearly each of the last two seasons, he demonstrated his evolution into a three-level scorer. In 2019-20, he scored 19.8 points per contest, converting 53.6 percent of his field-goal attempts, including 40.3 percent of his 3.4 shots from beyond the arc.

This author anticipates Warren, who turns 29 in September, will sign for more than the taxpayer mid-level exception, but there's a chance he takes a one-year prove-it deal, and he'd fill a need for Boston, making it worth including him on this list.