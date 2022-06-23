Potential Targets if the Celtics Trade into the First Round

The luxury tax has proven to be of little concern to Warriors' owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber. Between potential extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins and the likelihood that Golden State re-signs at least one, if not both, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney, next season's roster projects to cost ownership $400 million.

That alone might not sway the Warriors to trade the 28th pick in this year's draft. But wanting to put greater responsibility on the shoulders of recent lottery picks James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody may steer the defending champions towards parting with their first-round selection.

What teams are willing to offer and who's on the board when Golden State's on the clock will be the deciding factors. But according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Warriors are at least willing to entertain proposals that provide future interests, including multiple second-round picks.

Golden State may prefer a pick in the early portion of round two this year, but if not, the Celtics, armed with the 53rd selection in this year's draft and three second-round picks in 2023, could prove a viable trade partner.

If there's a deal struck between this year's Finals participants, potential targets for Boston include Tari Eason, a six-foot-eight forward from LSU.

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Eason's one of the draft's most polarizing prospects and could hear his name called anywhere from the end of the lottery to late in the first round. He has an NBA-ready frame, a 7-foot-2 wingspan, a near-9-foot standing reach, and the biggest hands in this year's class.

He's explosive, quick, relishes contact, and has a high motor. All of that translates to him being a terrific defender who can switch one through five.

Eason's jump shot needs fixing, and at LSU, he didn't demonstrate much as a facilitator. But he's excellent at getting to and finishing at the rim in the open court, and seeking out contact led to him averaging 5.7 free-throw attempts per game last season.

If concerns about him offensively drop him far enough down the board for the Celtics to get him, he's well worth taking a chance on, and he'd fit in seamlessly on defense. But Boston would need to have confidence in developing him into a player who can contribute in the half court in a playoff environment.

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Another prospect the Celtics may have an interest in moving up for is Christian Braun. The six-foot-seven forward from Kansas projects to make an impact as a role player on both ends of the court, serving as an effective team defender who shot 38.6 percent from beyond the arc last season.

There is some concern Braun did so on 3.3 attempts a year after converting 5.1 threes at a 34 percent clip, but he has sound mechanics, shoots well off the catch, and he doesn't require many or consistent touches to stay in rhythm, so there's plenty of room for upside.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As Boston searches to bolster its bench, it could target Jaden Hardy, a microwave scorer who played for the G League Ignite last season.

He's six-foot-four with nearly a six-foot-nine wingspan, has the best handles in this draft class, and can create and capitalize from all three levels.

Hardy's also an effective facilitator. The issue is, to this point, he's been a defensive liability, and his athletic limitations suggest that won't change. Teams have to decide whether it's worth the trade off and if they believe he'll commit to the defensive end of the floor enough to prove a net positive.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There are certainly more prospects who might intrigue the Celtics, but rounding out this list is University of Southern California's Isaiah Mobley.

The 22-year-old big man is the older brother of Cavalier's rookie standout Evan Mobley. His lack of athleticism and scoring might result in him falling as far as outside the top 40, but there's a lot to like about how Mobley's game projects to the next level.

He's six-foot-ten with a seven-foot-three wingspan, moves his feet well, can switch onto front-court players on the perimeter, and has the strength to guard in the low post.

Mobley reads the game well at both ends. He's a very effective passer when he gets the ball on short rolls. He can also facilitate from the elbow, demonstrating good touch on entry passes and the ability to spot the open shooter in the corner and deliver a precise skip pass.

He shot 35.2 percent from beyond the arc last season, but drilled 43.6 percent of his long-range attempts the year before. It seems like a safe bet to wager he'll be a productive pick-and-pop threat in the NBA.

When people look back and redraft this class, it would hardly be a surprise if Mobley goes much higher than where he does Thursday night.

