Report: Celtics, Jaylen Brown Communicate 'all the time' as Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Persist

Jaylen Brown understands that in the league where superstars change teams at the highest rate, he will consistently hear his name come up in trade rumors.

The only way to change that is for Brad Stevens or Celtics' ownership to publicly announce Jaylen Brown is untouchable. Even then, who's to say a team in the same predicament the Nets are in with Kevin Durant wouldn't float Brown's name back onto the rumor mill?

And while Brown understands this comes with the job, seeing persisting trade rumors citing Boston's willingness to part with him to acquire Durant could create friction between the former All-Star and his current team.

Recognizing that, as these rumors continue to swirl, the Celtics have reportedly been communicating with Brown "all the time," per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

Perhaps, the relationship between Brown and the organization benefit from the fact there's been rumblings about the Celtics trading him to acquire a more established star for most of his career. After all, they ultimately decided not to do so for Kawhi Leonard or Anthony Davis, granted the latter essentially made that decision for Boston.

Maybe, uncertain of what team Durant will play for next season, the Celtics are trying to walk a tight rope between pursuing him and managing their relationship with Brown in the event it doesn't happen.

After all, Brown's contract expires after the 2023-24 campaign; how Boston navigates this situation won't be the primary reason he stays or takes his talent elsewhere, provided he doesn't get traded first, but it will be a factor.

