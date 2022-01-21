Report: Denzel Valentine Joining Maine Celtics

According to Jay King of The Athletic, veteran wing Denzel Valentine's next stop is with the G League's Maine Celtics.

The former Michigan State star played 22 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season before suiting up twice for the Utah Jazz, averaging, in total, 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds while logging 9.3 minutes.

Valentine's last game with the Jazz came on Jan. 16, though he only played 1:38 minutes. A few days prior, he scored five points and grabbed three rebounds in 16:49 in a loss to the Cavs.

For his career, the former 14th overall pick averages seven points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, and he's shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc on 3.9 attempts.

The Maine Celtics are 3-3 to start this season.

Further Reading

Brad Stevens: "There are short-term things that we can look at to make us a better team and put us in the mix, and there are long-term things that we have to make decisions on"

What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Hornets: Boston Outclassed at Home

Celtics Reportedly Exploring Trading Al Horford

Celtics Trade Juancho Hernangomez, Acquire PJ Dozier and Bol Bol in Three-Team Deal; is it a Precursor to a Larger Deal?

Report Links Celtics to Jerami Grant

Film Room: Celtics' Ball Movement at Its Best in Win vs. Bulls

Should Jaylen Brown be the Celtics' Closer?

Trade Options for a Celtics Team in Need of Shooters

Celtics' Trade Options Part II: Facilitators