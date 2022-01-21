Skip to main content
Report: Denzel Valentine Joining Maine Celtics

For his career, Denzel Valentine averages seven points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, and he's shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc on 3.9 attempts.

According to Jay King of The Athletic, veteran wing Denzel Valentine's next stop is with the G League's Maine Celtics.

The former Michigan State star played 22 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season before suiting up twice for the Utah Jazz, averaging, in total, 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds while logging 9.3 minutes.

Valentine's last game with the Jazz came on Jan. 16, though he only played 1:38 minutes. A few days prior, he scored five points and grabbed three rebounds in 16:49 in a loss to the Cavs.

For his career, the former 14th overall pick averages seven points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, and he's shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc on 3.9 attempts.

The Maine Celtics are 3-3 to start this season.

Brad Stevens: "There are short-term things that we can look at to make us a better team and put us in the mix, and there are long-term things that we have to make decisions on"

