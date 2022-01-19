Skip to main content
Celtics Trade Juancho Hernangomez, Acquire PJ Dozier and Bol Bol in Three-Team Deal; is it a Precursor to a Larger Deal?

Celtics Trade Juancho Hernangomez, Acquire PJ Dozier and Bol Bol in Three-Team Deal; is it a Precursor to a Larger Deal?

The Celtics acquired Bol Bol and PJ Dozier in a three-team deal that sends Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs and Bryn Forbes to the Nuggets. The move gets Boston closer to avoiding the tax.

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics acquired Bol Bol and PJ Dozier in a three-team deal that sends Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs and Bryn Forbes to the Nuggets. The move gets Boston closer to avoiding the tax.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have acquired Bol Bol and PJ Dozier in a three-team deal that sends Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs and Bryn Forbes to the Nuggets. San Antonio will also get a 2028 second-round pick from Denver.

Dozier played six games with the Celtics during the 2018-19 campaign. This season, in 18 games, he's averaging 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18 minutes of floor time. Unfortunately, he tore the ACL in his left knee in late November, presumably ending his season. Dozier's earning $1.9 million in the last year of a three-year contract.

Bol is about to undergo foot surgery that will sideline him for two to three months. The seven-foot center possesses an enticing combination of shooting touch and mobility at his size, but it's yet to translate to meaningful production. Bol's making $2.1 million this season; after that, the Celtics can extend him a $2.7 million qualifying offer that will make him a restricted free agent and thus easier to retain.

As for Hernangomez, by trading him, the Celtics move off his $6.2 million contract, meaning they're closer to avoiding the luxury tax. It's fair to question whether they would have been better off having his deal to utilize in a trade for a heftier return, but keep in mind that Boston has a $17.1 million trade exception at its disposal. That came courtesy of the sign-and-trade that sent Evan Fournier to the Knicks, and even if the Celtics don't use all of it, they could absorb a contract in that neighborhood, which, for a team over the tax, is made more palatable by getting Hernangomez's deal off their books. 

Further Reading

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Report Links Celtics to Jerami Grant

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans: A Tale of Two Halves

Film Room: Celtics' Ball Movement at Its Best in Win vs. Bulls

Report: Celtics Express Interest in Jeff Green and Jalen Smith; Evaluating Both Options

Should Jaylen Brown be the Celtics' Closer?

Trade Options for a Celtics Team in Need of Shooters

Celtics' Trade Options Part II: Facilitators

More Clemson

USATSI_16964550
Top Stories

Celtics Trade Juancho Hernangomez, Acquire PJ Dozier and Bol Bol in Three-Team Deal; is it a Precursor to a Larger Deal?

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17081219
Top Stories

Report Links Celtics to Jerami Grant

4 hours ago
USATSI_17521745
Top Stories

Ime Udoka Provides Updates on Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, and Aaron Nesmith

10 hours ago
USATSI_17520611
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pelicans Game

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17520132
Top Stories

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans: A Tale of Two Halves

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17435530
Top Stories

Celtics Down 2 Starters for Monday Matinee vs. Pelicans

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17513022
Top Stories

Film Room: Celtics' Ball Movement at Its Best in Win vs. Bulls

Jan 16, 2022
USATSI_17076075
Top Stories

Bulls Without Two of Their Top Players, Another Questionable, for Saturday's Game vs. Celtics

Jan 15, 2022