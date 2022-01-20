Brad Stevens: "There are short-term things that we can look at to make us a better team and put us in the mix, and there are long-term things that we have to make decisions on"

In his weekly appearance on Toucher & Rich on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, hit on several interesting topics, including the franchise's outlook as the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaches.

The hosts asked Danny Ainge that same question at about this time last year, and without hesitation, Stevens' predecessor said the Celtics were looking for shooting with size. Boston wound up acquiring six-foot-seven wing Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic in exchange for two second-round picks.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Here's what Stevens had to say about the number one way he's looking to tweak the Celtics' roster.

"The number one thing that will drive every decision we make is whether or not it makes sense to put us in (a) position to be in the mix to compete for a championship...that is the driver."

"There are short-term things that we can look at to make us a better team and put us in the mix, and there are long-term things that we have to make decisions on that would give us a better chance to get in the mix as quickly as possible. Each and every decision that we make and everything that we're looking at has got to be based on that. We have a team right now that if you did it by the numbers and point differential, we should be better than 23-23. That said, I think that we have to improve to get into the mix."

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Stevens also shed light on the three-team trade between the Celtics, Spurs, and Nuggets that brought Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston from Denver while Juancho Hernangomez heads to San Antonio.

"Well, obviously, there's a lot of factors; there's some flexibility involved in that as we move forward here...We've had PJ here before; we know him well. And we like Bol's upside. We knew that both weren't going to play.

"That was something, that actual deal was something that we had discussed for a while, and then we thought it was off, obviously, when Bol got traded to Detroit, and then it kind of came back on."

"And Bol decided to have surgery on that foot, and so he's going to be out for 10-12 weeks, which would put us right towards the end of the season, but we are able to evaluate him here, work with him here, spend time with him here. Hopefully, see him at the end of the season and, or work with him after the season, before he hits restricted free agency. That's a big part of it. He's restricted; he's not going into free agency unrestricted."

"...there's a lot of factors in that one that made that deal what we thought was a really good deal for us, and really, I thought a deal that made sense for all three teams."

Stevens also said there are members of the team who are off limits in trade talks, but he would not name names.

