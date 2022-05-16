Robert Williams Available Without Minutes Restriction for Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals

After missing Games 4, 5, and 6 of the Celtics' second-round series against the Bucks due to left knee soreness that restricted him movement-wise, Robert Williams, who's also dealing with a bone bruise in the same knee, the result of a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3, suited up for Game 7. But more than anything, that was about Boston giving itself the option of playing Williams if need be.

While it must have been painful for Williams not to participate, with the Celtics outscoring Milwaukee 61-38 in the second half en route to a 109-81 victory, his services weren't required.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, Ime Udoka said of the Timelord's status entering Boston's matchup against the Heat in the eastern conference finals, which starts Tuesday: "Rob is available, just like he was last night. No minutes restriction."

Before the team left for Miami, Al Horford said of Williams: "Rob's obviously a big part of what we do. And I know that he really wanted to be out there. But he was out there supporting us from the bench."

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Horford, who in Game 7's win, played outstanding defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading the way in limiting the former league MVP, who was exhausted, to 25 points, went on to say about Williams: "We hope we're able to see him with us here for the conference finals."

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

If Williams starts performing closer to his standard, the Celtics' quest for banner 18 receives a significant boost. But between the bone bruise and left knee soreness, that may not happen. Even if he doesn't impact the game at or near the level he's capable of, he can still make a difference on both ends of the floor, and gives Boston more depth in the front court.

Williams being available to at least help pace Horford through the rest of this playoff run, however long it lasts, is considerably valuable to the Celtics' title hopes.

Further Reading

Marcus Smart Questionable for Game 1 vs. Heat Due to Mid-Foot Sprain

Celtics Discuss Bouncing Back From 3-2 Deficit to Get by Bucks: 'I think it will boost our confidence going forward'

Celtics, Grant Williams, Discuss His Epic Game 7-Performance: 'Let it fly; They're disrespecting you more tonight than earlier in the series'

What Stood Out from Game 7: Celtics Pick Ideal Time for Their Best Game of the Playoffs

Celtics Ready for Game 7 on Their Home Floor: 'It means everything; The best atmosphere in the NBA'

[Film Room] What Led to Jayson Tatum's Struggles in Game 3 and How the Celtics Get Him Going in Game 4