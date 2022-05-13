The Latest on Robert Williams' Status Leading into Game 6

Following Friday's shootaround ahead of a win-or-go-home matchup against the defending champions in their gym, Ime Udoka had this to say about Robert Williams, who's missed the last two games due to left knee soreness.

"He's still questionable. He got his knee scanned, and everything structurally is good." Udoka shared that the swelling in Williams' left knee is down, but he's still dealing with soreness and pain.

That's what's prevented Williams from playing in the last two matchups, an absence that was particularly noticeable in Game 5 when the Bucks turned 17 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points, attacking the offensive glass to capitalize on the Celtics going small.

Udoka went on to say Williams has a bone bruise stemming from a play in Game 3 where Giannis Antetokounmpo ran into him.

After the shootaround, Derrick White said of Williams: "Rob's special. We've been saying that all year. No one else in the league does what he does."

White also conveyed that Williams is "feeling good. He's doing what he does. And when he gets the green light to play, he's going to play his heart out."

Further Reading

The Top 5 Plays from Game 5 Between the Celtics and Bucks

What Stood Out from Game 5: Bucks Rally, Hand Celtics Crushing Loss, Putting Boston on Brink of Elimination

Despite late flare-up, Marcus Smart says: 'The quad is good; I won't be missing any more games because of it'

What Stood Out in Game 4's Win: Celtics' Character on Display as They Rally to Tie the Series

[Film Room] What Led to Jayson Tatum's Struggles in Game 3 and How the Celtics Get Him Going in Game 4

One-on-One with Cameron Look on His Improbable Journey to Designing Jayson Tatum's Jordans