The Latest on Robert Williams' Status Leading into Game 6

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Williams has missed the last two games due to left knee soreness, restricting what he can do movement-wise.

Following Friday's shootaround ahead of a win-or-go-home matchup against the defending champions in their gym, Ime Udoka had this to say about Robert Williams, who's missed the last two games due to left knee soreness.

"He's still questionable. He got his knee scanned, and everything structurally is good." Udoka shared that the swelling in Williams' left knee is down, but he's still dealing with soreness and pain.

That's what's prevented Williams from playing in the last two matchups, an absence that was particularly noticeable in Game 5 when the Bucks turned 17 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points, attacking the offensive glass to capitalize on the Celtics going small.

Udoka went on to say Williams has a bone bruise stemming from a play in Game 3 where Giannis Antetokounmpo ran into him.

After the shootaround, Derrick White said of Williams: "Rob's special. We've been saying that all year. No one else in the league does what he does."

White also conveyed that Williams is "feeling good. He's doing what he does. And when he gets the green light to play, he's going to play his heart out."

