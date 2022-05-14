Skip to main content
Celtics Ready for Game 7 on Their Home Floor: 'It means everything; The best atmosphere in the NBA'

The Celtics and Bucks' second-round slugfest comes down to a winner take all game Boston's grateful to have on their home court.

When the Celtics decided not to rest players at the end of the season, the driving factors were to keep playing their best basketball and continue establishing a culture that's instilled a mentality they'll embrace the challenge of taking on any opponent under any circumstance.

That choice, combined with the Bucks taking the opposite approach, a justifiable decision by the defending NBA champions, who aren't afraid of a Game 7 in someone else's building, paved the way for Sunday's winner take all matchup taking place on the TD Garden parquet.

Following his 46-point performance that included scoring 28 points in the second half, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum said of having Game 7 back in Boston: "It means everything. The best atmosphere in the NBA. And Game 7's are the biggest and best games," adding, "this is it, it's do-or-die. And you know, this is going to be fun."

Jaylen Brown, who produced 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists, stated: "It's kill or be killed. Survival of the fittest. We don't feel like we're the team that should go home."

As for Brown's expectations for Game 7 at TD Garden: "I expect it to be loud, I expect it to be fun, and I expect to be part of a great game. Best two words in basketball 'Game 7.'"

Marcus Smart, who scored 21 points, had a game-high seven assists, and did well defending Giannis Antetokounmpo for stretches of Friday's win, expressed about Game 7 being in Boston: "It's going to be loud. It means a lot. I just know that being on the road in Boston for a Game 7, that's not a place you want to be."

Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka said when it comes to a Game 7, "it's not about the plays, it's about the players," adding, "the Garden's going to be rocking."

