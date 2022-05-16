Marcus Smart Questionable for Game 1 vs. Heat Due to Mid-Foot Sprain

With 2:19 left in the first quarter of the Celtics' Game 7 win over the Bucks, Marcus Smart took a hard fall on a play where Giannis Antetokounmpo got fouled as he drove to the rim, resulting in Antetokounmpo crashing into Smart's legs as the latter was in the air.

Smart shook off his wrist and stayed in the game, but he also injured his right foot on the play. After the win, he was in a walking boot.

Monday, speaking about the status of his team's floor general, Ime Udoka said of Smart: "He took a pretty bad fall. He got bent up. He has a foot sprain. He's pretty tender and sore right now."

Udoka went on to say Smart will get listed as questionable for Game 1 of the eastern conference finals between the Celtics and Heat, which takes place Tuesday in Miami.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Smart underwent an MRI on his right foot on Monday, and the imaging returned clean.

