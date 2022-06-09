Celtics' Playoff Run Highlighting Robert Williams' Impact and Maturation: 'We're very fortunate to have a guy like that'

In the Celtics' 116-100 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Robert Williams, who looked springier than he had of late, registered eight points and led all participants with ten rebounds, four blocks, and three steals.

As one of the anchors of the NBA's top defense and what he provides as an above-the-rim threat, the Timelord's impact goes far beyond what the traditional box score captures. But that doesn't mean it's hard to detect.

Thursday, Ime Udoka, discussing where Robert Williams was in his defensive development when Boston's first-year head coach joined the organization and how Williams has grown on that end of the floor this season, conveyed the following.

"I think he's always (been) a high-level, pretty instinctual guy. Some things we've asked him to do have been different than he had to do throughout his career; I think, just off (the) top (of my head), the amount of switching and perimeter play. But he's a guy that can do it. I've played against him in two playoff series in Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and (I) saw the impact he had on those series."

Citing what Williams provides as a rim protector and the Timelord's ability to move his feet on the perimeter, Udoka also labeled Williams as "a very multidimensional defender that has really good instincts, and I'd say the modern-day NBA center."

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

After the Celtics' Game 3 victory, Jaylen Brown stated: "Rob is an excellent defensive player. In my opinion, he could've won Defensive Player of the Year as well."

Al Horford, who labeled Williams "a game-changer," added: "We're very fortunate to have a guy like that, that impacts winning in the way that he does."

Regarding the Timelord's impact, Marcus Smart expressed: "He allows us to be better on the defensive end because of his ability to protect that paint for us."

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, the Celtics wouldn't even have Williams available to contribute to their playoff run if not for his decision to undergo a partial left knee meniscectomy to address a left knee meniscal tear suffered late in the regular season.

To that end, Smart, who's one to push through injuries, relayed following Game 3: "I'm constantly talking to Rob. Just for the simple fact that I know what he's going through. He's hurting. And even though he's hurting, he still wants to get out and help his team, but at the same time, he's thinking about his career.

"I just told him, 'you know your body. You know what you can withstand and what you can't. But just know, we've got a chance to do something special, and there's no guarantee that we'll be back here. If you can go, we'll take 20 percent of you, better than none of you. And he understood that, and he decided to go out there and put his big boy pants on and suck it up, and (he's) going crazy."

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Williams, who affirmed being in the Finals makes it easier for him to play through the pain in his left knee, responded as follows when posed what doing so has taught him about himself.

"Trying to be accountable for my team. We made it this far. Obviously, I had a discussion with myself about pushing through this. But I'm happy with how it's going. We'll worry about the injury after the season, but for right now, we're still fighting."

