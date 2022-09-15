Own a Piece of History: Bill Russell MVP Season Memorabilia Up for Auction

Lelands, the world’s first sports memorabilia and card auction house, has handled many of the largest landmark auctions, achieving world-record prices for countless cards and iconic memorabilia.

At the Lelands Summer Classic Auction, which runs through Saturday, September 17th, an item up for bidding that will catch the eye of Celtics fans is a Bill Russell game-worn warm up jacket from the 1964-65 season. Russell won his fifth and final MVP that year, and Boston won its seventh of eight-consecutive NBA championships.

Other items up for auction include Tom Brady’s final “pre-retirement” touchdown pass football, a hobby fresh Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps signed rookie card, and the only known Muhammad Ali signed 1964 Clay vs. Liston full ticket.

For more information about the Lelands 2022 Summer Classic Auction, visit https://lelands.com.

