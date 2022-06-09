The Celtics Knew a Warriors' Third-Quarter Run Was Coming; To Win Game 3, They Had to Stem the Tide

Entering Game 3, the Warriors outscored the Celtics 73-38 in the third quarters of the first two NBA Finals matchups combined. Twice, they took a double-digit lead into the final frame.

Wednesday, Golden State again hit Boston in the mouth in the third period. After a Stephen Curry three combined with Al Horford getting whistled for a flagrant foul due to being in his landing space produced a seven-point possession, Curry followed it with another three as the Warriors flipped a 12-point deficit into an 83-82 lead.

But the Celtics stayed the course, limiting the damage to a 33-25 third-quarter advantage for Golden State. As a result, they took a 93-89 lead into the final frame. Then, Boston delivered the knockout blow, outscoring the Warriors 23-11 and prompting Steve Kerr to empty his bench with 2:19 remaining.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After the Celtics' 116-100 win, while discussing his team's response to Golden State's third-quarter run, Ime Udoka stated: "We didn't fall off a cliff, offensively like we did in the other games. 33-25 in that quarter, we kept scoring and then had a big fourth quarter. So, that was the main key, to continue to be solid on offense and stay out of the teens like we did in the first two games in the third quarter."

Jayson Tatum, who finished with 26 points, a game-high nine assists, and six rebounds, expressed: "I think that's when we are at our best; when we respond to tough situations; when we respond to teams going on runs. We call a timeout, we regroup, and lock back in. I think that's when we're at our best. And I think we did that several times tonight. As a result, we end up winning the game. So, just being focused and locked in and everybody competing and being on the same page. We're going to need that to get the job done."

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Al Horford, who provided 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and an impact that goes beyond what's captured by a traditional box score, said of the Celtics responding to the Warriors' third-quarter run: "I felt like our team really stayed poise in those moments. Earlier in the year, it could've gone south quickly. And the other thing was the energy from our fans was just contagious."

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When asked what was going through his mind when the Warriors rallied for an 83-82 lead, Marcus Smart, who produced 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, conveyed: "For me, it was just, be poised. Stay calm. We've been here before. They're a really good team. They're going to go on runs, but so are we. And we have to bolt down and go on our run.

"If I didn't stay as poised and calm, it would've been a snowball effect for us, and I was trying to control that aspect for me and my teammates."

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Williams, who had eight points and led all participants in rebounds (10), blocks (4), and steals (3), relayed the Celtics' message entering the final frame with the Warriors cutting their lead down to four was to "take the hits and keep fighting."

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

They did that and put themselves in an advantageous position to win this series. When there's a one-to-one tie in the NBA Finals, whoever prevails in Game 3 raises the Larry O'Brien Trophy 82.1 percent of the time.

Further Reading

Celtics Feed Off Home Crowd in Game 3 Win Over Warriors: 'They give us so much energy and so much juice'

What Stood Out in Game 3 of the NBA Finals: Celtics More Assertive on Both Ends; Earn 2-1 Lead

Jayson Tatum's Aware of Debates About If He's a Superstar, But He's Focused on Getting 3 More Wins

Different Building, Same Mystique, Stephen Curry Discusses Playing NBA Finals at TD Garden

Turnovers at Root of Celtics' Game 2 Loss vs. Warriors: 'a constant theme in the playoffs; when that happens, we're in trouble'

The Anatomy of the Celtics' Fourth-Quarter Comeback in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Tony Parker Sizes Up the NBA Finals, Talks Ime Udoka and His Collaboration with MTN Dew LEGEND